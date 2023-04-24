Fashion
Elon Musk removed (and restored) blue checkmarks on Twitter
The social media company run by Elon Musk has started removing blue ticks from accounts unless they are Twitter Blue followers. We’re pretty sure it’s not one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, but it definitely looks like it. Elon Musk has kept his promise as Twitter has now started removing the iconic blue checkmark from multiple accounts. The only ones now able to carry the mark (apocalypse!) are those who have subscribed to the Twitter Blue service at 8 USD per month (35.5 MYR per month here in Malaysia).
[Hero image: Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash; Featured image: Ilgmyzin/Unsplash]
Elon Musk’s Twitter has started removing the blue tick from many accounts
The fiasco with the blue tick has been going on since Elon Musk took over the blue bird… Well, you could say the fiasco was Elon Musk’s takeover, but that’s a whole other story . The Tesla founder had mentioned making changes to how account verifications work and quickly rolled out Twitter Blue.
The subscription service provides your account with the coveted tick mark, once reserved only for accounts considered notable, along with other fun things like the ability to bold and italicize your tweets, edit them, organize your bookmarks in folders and to be “prioritized”. rankings in conversations and search”. All of these cool features are available to the public for a low price of eight dollars per month.
In true Internet fashion, people went wild with it. Accounts were created impersonating corporations and politicians, and tweets were sent out that were at least questionable and outright racist at most. Twitter and Musk suspended the service, reworked it, then relaunched it.
Different colored checkmarks have also been introduced to differentiate between accounts, whether government accounts or state-affiliated media (this tag has also been in the news recently). The iconic blue, however, was to be reserved for elite Twitter Blue users, and Musk said April 20 would be the last day people who hadn’t subscribed could enjoy their verified status.
That day has now arrived (there is a time difference, okay). Among the many who have lost their mark are the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Twitter founder himself Jack Dorsey and please sit down for that, Beyoncé.
Unsurprisingly, Musk kept his check mark because he’s a “Twitter affiliate.”
Your Twitter feed could be riddled with imposters in the coming days, so be careful. If this may have made you want to find another site to report on, consider our list of alternatives we wrote last year.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/gear/tech/twitter-blue-checkmark-removed-verified-accounts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opening the next chapter of Second City Hockey
- Elon Musk removed (and restored) blue checkmarks on Twitter
- First close-up images of Mars’ lesser-known moon Deimos
- Phivolcs: 5.5 Nasipet rock earthquake, North Agusan
- What’s behind the sexual assault lawsuit against Donald Trump?
- Five die as Arcturus variants in the UK as the strain spreads worldwide
- See Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian and More at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
- State AGs call for nationwide recall of high-flying Hyundai and Kia vehiclesExBulletin
- Syngenta and Biotalys Form Partnership for Biologics Innovation
- The Global Health Financing Team joins Crowell & Moring International
- Pakistan’s ruling coalition uses negotiations to delay general election: former PM Imran Khan
- Boris Johnson accused of lying on ‘Partygate’