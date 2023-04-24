Elon Musk removed (and restored) blue checkmarks on Twitter

The social media company run by Elon Musk has started removing blue ticks from accounts unless they are Twitter Blue followers. We’re pretty sure it’s not one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, but it definitely looks like it. Elon Musk has kept his promise as Twitter has now started removing the iconic blue checkmark from multiple accounts. The only ones now able to carry the mark (apocalypse!) are those who have subscribed to the Twitter Blue service at 8 USD per month (35.5 MYR per month here in Malaysia).

[Hero image: Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash; Featured image: Ilgmyzin/Unsplash]

Elon Musk’s Twitter has started removing the blue tick from many accounts

The fiasco with the blue tick has been going on since Elon Musk took over the blue bird… Well, you could say the fiasco was Elon Musk’s takeover, but that’s a whole other story . The Tesla founder had mentioned making changes to how account verifications work and quickly rolled out Twitter Blue.

The subscription service provides your account with the coveted tick mark, once reserved only for accounts considered notable, along with other fun things like the ability to bold and italicize your tweets, edit them, organize your bookmarks in folders and to be “prioritized”. rankings in conversations and search”. All of these cool features are available to the public for a low price of eight dollars per month.

In true Internet fashion, people went wild with it. Accounts were created impersonating corporations and politicians, and tweets were sent out that were at least questionable and outright racist at most. Twitter and Musk suspended the service, reworked it, then relaunched it.

Different colored checkmarks have also been introduced to differentiate between accounts, whether government accounts or state-affiliated media (this tag has also been in the news recently). The iconic blue, however, was to be reserved for elite Twitter Blue users, and Musk said April 20 would be the last day people who hadn’t subscribed could enjoy their verified status.

That day has now arrived (there is a time difference, okay). Among the many who have lost their mark are the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Twitter founder himself Jack Dorsey and please sit down for that, Beyoncé.

Unsurprisingly, Musk kept his check mark because he’s a “Twitter affiliate.”

Your Twitter feed could be riddled with imposters in the coming days, so be careful. If this may have made you want to find another site to report on, consider our list of alternatives we wrote last year.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok