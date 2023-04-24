Ag Commissioner Sid Millers New Transphobic Dress Code





Transgender and gender-nonconforming employees of the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) received a nasty surprise last Monday: a new dress code that continues Governor Greg Abbott’s anti-LGBTQ+ campaign of oppression. THE Observer obtained a copy of the policy on Friday. The opening sentences of the memorandum, titled Texas Department of Agriculture Dress Code and Grooming Policy, include the following wording: Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological sex. Breaking the new rule could have serious consequences. The memo also states that violation of this agency policy includes remedies up to and including termination. Although provided without context, it is clear that the new policy is intended to censor queer and trans employees. The document bears the name and seal of TDA Commissioner Sid Miller. The Department of Agriculture did not respond to requests for comment sent this morning, including questions about how it intends to enforce its policy. The new restrictions replace the old dress code dictated by the employee handbook. The original dress code did not refer to biological sex. Employees are expected to adhere to this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological sex. The policy, which primarily targets office workers, would force trans employees back into the closet by prohibiting them from expressing their identity. But even cisgender people who wear gender-neutral clothing, such as women who prefer men’s formal wear, could potentially be caught up in the new restrictions. It’s unclear whether the decision to change the dress code originated within Miller’s office or came from higher up in state government. We also don’t know if there are any other government offices or agencies with new dress codes. The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment. A TDA employee who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job said he was surprised by the new restrictions. My eye was caught by the lines about encouraging Western wear, the source said, noting that TDA employees frequently wear cowboy boots and hats. Miller infamously outfitted his $55,000 office with lavish western-themed furniture, including plenty of stuffed animals. Advertisement Then another employee alerted me and said, Hey, did you see the line in the first paragraph? the source said. It was a shock. The TDA employee expressed concern that the dress code would be selectively enforced against the most visibly trans or gender non-conforming people or those who otherwise stand out within the organization. The source told us that several colleagues have expressed concerns about the memo but are afraid to speak up due to the potential repercussions. The use of the term biological gender by the Texas Department of Agriculture reflects a dangerous confusion between sex and gender. Sex and gender are distinct. Sex refers to the arrangement of chromosomes, reproductive anatomy and other organs. While gender is not binaryas evidenced by the existence of intersex people and variation in the biological expression of human sex characteristics, it’s less fluid than gender, a social construct expressed and reinforced by norms, behaviors and roles assigned to people based on their perceived gender. Transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming people have a different gender identity than they were assigned at birth. In other words, sex is biological, but gender is not. The TDA worker expressed fear for his gay colleagues or anyone who speaks out against the new policy. They confirmed meeting LGBTQ+ workers across the department. The employee told us that he was drawn to his particular division because of its diversity. We have women, people of color at the helm, and the staff is about as diverse as it gets. We should not allow this to be normalised, they said, fearing the new directive would also reignite the debate over public toilets. It really feels like it threatens the safety of anyone who doesn’t comply with the binary dress code.

