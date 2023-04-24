Jackson High Girls’ Football Season Comes to an Abrupt End | Local News

The Jackson High girls ended their football season losing to Morgan County, 7-1, in the second round of the state playoffs.
Jackson finished the season with an overall record of 9-8-2 and a 5-3 record and finished in third place in the 2-AAA region.
After beating Thomasville, 2-1, in the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Devils traveled to Madison on April 17 to face the No. 1 seeded 4-AAA Morgan County Lady Bulldogs.
Coach Clyde Newman said his girls worked hard to prepare for the game.
One of the advantages we had was that Morgan County plays similarly to Thomasville, so we had already worked on three forward defense, Newman said. My daughters believed we deserved to be there and expected to win, that’s all we can ask for.
Newman said he and his team got what they asked for in the first half.
We played the first 20 minutes exceptionally well and Morgan County was visibly frustrated, Newman said. They were bigger and stronger than us and started using that to their advantage as it was largely unchecked by the officials. One of our central defenders ended up in a concussion protocol giving Morgan an advantage and one of our midfielders received a yellow card giving Morgan another advantage. But the girls fought back and went to half-time tied 1-1.
Jackson’s defense spent the second half watching the setting sun, which didn’t help, but minutes into the half, a Morgan County player knocked out the Jacksons’ starting goaltender. , Katrina Suthard, for the remainder of the match. The player should have been shown a red card and benched for the remainder of the match, but Newman said the official only gave her a yellow card, giving Morgan the lead.
Morgan was bigger, faster and stronger and they used that to their advantage in the second by scoring six unanswered goals, Newman said, leading to a 7-1 loss for Jackson. It hurts to lose like we did. My daughters and I believe that if we played against them again the result would be different, but that’s not how the playoffs work and it’s another learning experience for all of us.
Newman said the 2023 season has been filled with ups and downs for the team.
We’ve made some incredible memories over the season, with the highlight having to be the 10-6 win over Mary Persons, he said. We were also heartbroken, ironically against that same Mary Persons team, when we played the second time around. Brionna Abercrombie and Emily Cosby both suffered knee injuries. It just hurts my heart to think of these two young athletes, how hard they work, both captains, and what happened to them that night.
Our girls just wouldn’t give in or give up, Newman continued. We finished the season with three losses to Mary Persons, Pike and Stratford, but that never changed our mindset that we were going to win in the playoffs. That led to another great memory in Thomasville, going on the road and beating a seeded two in the first round.
Although disappointed that we didn’t make the Elite 8 because that’s what we expected, Newman said, over time these girls will laugh together reliving those moments they created discussing those incredible wins. and what could have been.
Looking ahead, Newman said the team would graduate four players Brionna Abercrombie, Ava Blythe, Katherine Hagans and Madelyn Spencer and only gain two eighth-graders.
The numbers will be tough, but working hard, playing football, having fun and expecting to win have been ingrained in this program by the very girls who are making all these sacrifices because it’s who they are, Newman said. They are still the pride of their former coach.