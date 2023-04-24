Authentic Brands Group signs deal with fashion retailer Vince





Authentic Brands Group continues to dive deeper into fashion. The brand owner and development company has entered into a partnership with Vince Holding Corp. to acquire the intellectual property of the Vince brand. Under the terms of the agreement, the Vince the brand will operate within a subsidiary of Authentic called ABG Vince In return, Authentic will pay VNCE $76.5 million in cash and one 25% stake in the new subsidiary. Through this agreement, Authentic will hold the 75% majority stake of the members in ABG Vince. As part of this partnership, the two companies have signed a 10-year license that will allow Vince to continue its current operations with the option of eight 10-year renewals. The case comes about a month after Authentic made a binding offer to buy associated action sports and lifestyle apparel company Boardriders, parent company of Quiksilver and Billabong. Vince Holdings will remain a publicly traded company and continue its existing operations, with no change in management or its board of directors. Founded in 2002, The brand offers women’s and men’s apparel, footwear and accessories at 50 full-price retail stores, 17 outlets, its e-commerce site and through its subscription service, Vince Unfold, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. In a statement, Vince CEO Jack Schwefel said the partnership with Authentic will provide it with the capital needed to strengthen its balance sheet, allowing it to focus more on expanding its margins and strategic growth initiatives, including selectively opening new stores in the United States, expanding its global presence, growing its men’s business and leveraging e-commerce capabilities. Through this strategic partnership, we will also benefit from the expertise of Authentics and the lifestyle and entertainment platforms, which provide opportunities to grow the Vince brand into adjacent categories and territories, Schwefel said. We are delighted to partner with Jack and the VNCE leadership team as we hope to mutually benefit from the strength of the Vince brand that has grown over the past 20 years, said Jamie Salter, Founder, President and CEO of Authentic. Adding another luxury brand to our formidable portfolio comes at a good time, as we see demand for luxury products increasing in key markets around the world. Solomon Partners is acting as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP as legal advisor to VNCE on this transaction. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP is legal counsel to Authentic. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

