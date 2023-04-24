Scott Underwood column: A team effort brings Madison’s summer fashion number to life | Notice

What do you get when you combine an excellent photographer with beautiful models, a nostalgic restaurant, talented writers, a skilled copy editor, and a brilliant graphic designer?
Madison magazine’s summer fashion issue.
It all starts with the photographer. Madison County families trust Lisa Hobbs of Alexandria for her treasured portraits, and if you’d been to the magazine’s cover photo shoot, you’d see why.
Not only does she have a great eye and timing for memorable photos, she’s exceptionally good at bringing out models’ personalities.
Herald Bulletin chief photographer Richard Sitler, a versatile veteran himself, captured Hobbs and his assistants Mariah Taylor and Devann Hawley in action for a behind-the-scenes look at the Madison cover shoot.
Of course, photographers can’t do much with the equipment provided to them. In this case, they had a lot to do.
Models Kaitlyn West, Shayla Farmer, Tyrese Cobb, Myan Hosier Quinones and Brittney Wallace posed like the pros in stunning shot after shot. Brittney, in particular, deserves an extra pat on the back for braving the chilly March day of filming for some outdoor photos. She was bare-legged in a lightweight romper.
Despite the inclement weather, the models looked comfortable and natural in their clothes. Some of the clothes came from their closets, and some were provided by Clip Zone Salon and Spa and Detour Salon & Style. Detour also helped with makeup and Awaken Spa helped with hair.
We needed the right framework to bring out the best in the models, and when I brought up the possibility of Cammack Station at a meeting in Madison, everyone immediately agreed.
The restaurant’s general manager, Shane Shafer, was also on hand. He opened Cammack station for us on a Monday, when it’s normally closed, and won us all over by serving ice cream and soft drinks (the marshmallow soda was particularly popular).
The walls and ceiling of the gas station-turned-restaurant are covered in memorabilia celebrating the heyday of gas stations, sodas and rock n roll, transporting you back to the 1950s.
While ad rep Brittany Blackwood played a key role in organizing the cover shoot effort with local salons, Bobby Evans led the way with ad design, and the rest of Madison’s ad sales staff also participated.
While the 15-page fashion cover story is loaded with photos, interspersed with brief blocks of text, our stable of Madison writers, as always, deliver engaging stories from cover to cover.
You’ll be inspired by Sitlers’ recollection of visits to Cammack Station with his aging parents, and you won’t want to miss Caleb Amicks’ review of the Ivanhoes restaurant, Rob Hunts Q&A with Lapel basketball standout Laniah Wills and Ken from the Bastides play trip to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the Malibu of the Midwest.
And, of course, the magazine includes favorites from each issue such as Howard Hewitts’ wine column, Steve Jacksons history column, Amicks health tips, a local events calendar (thanks, Tammy Talley and Paula Bivens), recipes by Robyn McCloskey and Katrina K Marie Adams, Faces & Places and Parting Shot photos by Sitler and other photographers, and caricatures by local artists Deon Parson and David Reddick.
Retired Herald Bulletin copy editor Bivens, as always, applied his eagle eye and red pen to Madison’s page proofs, and Kaylee Stewart brought it all together with her quirky, eye-catching design.
Thanks to our outstanding circulation and distribution team led by Josh Cohen, Madison’s summer issue will be included in the Saturday, April 29 edition of the Herald Bulletin, and will be available free of charge thereafter at the newspaper, 1133 Jackson St. , Anderson, and in county trade offices and retailers.