Scott Underwood column: A team effort brings Madison’s summer fashion number to life | Notice





What do you get when you combine an excellent photographer with beautiful models, a nostalgic restaurant, talented writers, a skilled copy editor, and a brilliant graphic designer? Madison magazine’s summer fashion issue. It all starts with the photographer. Madison County families trust Lisa Hobbs of Alexandria for her treasured portraits, and if you’d been to the magazine’s cover photo shoot, you’d see why. Not only does she have a great eye and timing for memorable photos, she’s exceptionally good at bringing out models’ personalities. Herald Bulletin chief photographer Richard Sitler, a versatile veteran himself, captured Hobbs and his assistants Mariah Taylor and Devann Hawley in action for a behind-the-scenes look at the Madison cover shoot. Of course, photographers can’t do much with the equipment provided to them. In this case, they had a lot to do. Models Kaitlyn West, Shayla Farmer, Tyrese Cobb, Myan Hosier Quinones and Brittney Wallace posed like the pros in stunning shot after shot. Brittney, in particular, deserves an extra pat on the back for braving the chilly March day of filming for some outdoor photos. She was bare-legged in a lightweight romper. Despite the inclement weather, the models looked comfortable and natural in their clothes. Some of the clothes came from their closets, and some were provided by Clip Zone Salon and Spa and Detour Salon & Style. Detour also helped with makeup and Awaken Spa helped with hair. We needed the right framework to bring out the best in the models, and when I brought up the possibility of Cammack Station at a meeting in Madison, everyone immediately agreed. The restaurant’s general manager, Shane Shafer, was also on hand. He opened Cammack station for us on a Monday, when it’s normally closed, and won us all over by serving ice cream and soft drinks (the marshmallow soda was particularly popular). The walls and ceiling of the gas station-turned-restaurant are covered in memorabilia celebrating the heyday of gas stations, sodas and rock n roll, transporting you back to the 1950s. While ad rep Brittany Blackwood played a key role in organizing the cover shoot effort with local salons, Bobby Evans led the way with ad design, and the rest of Madison’s ad sales staff also participated. While the 15-page fashion cover story is loaded with photos, interspersed with brief blocks of text, our stable of Madison writers, as always, deliver engaging stories from cover to cover. You’ll be inspired by Sitlers’ recollection of visits to Cammack Station with his aging parents, and you won’t want to miss Caleb Amicks’ review of the Ivanhoes restaurant, Rob Hunts Q&A with Lapel basketball standout Laniah Wills and Ken from the Bastides play trip to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the Malibu of the Midwest. And, of course, the magazine includes favorites from each issue such as Howard Hewitts’ wine column, Steve Jacksons history column, Amicks health tips, a local events calendar (thanks, Tammy Talley and Paula Bivens), recipes by Robyn McCloskey and Katrina K Marie Adams, Faces & Places and Parting Shot photos by Sitler and other photographers, and caricatures by local artists Deon Parson and David Reddick. Retired Herald Bulletin copy editor Bivens, as always, applied his eagle eye and red pen to Madison’s page proofs, and Kaylee Stewart brought it all together with her quirky, eye-catching design. Thanks to our outstanding circulation and distribution team led by Josh Cohen, Madison’s summer issue will be included in the Saturday, April 29 edition of the Herald Bulletin, and will be available free of charge thereafter at the newspaper, 1133 Jackson St. , Anderson, and in county trade offices and retailers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldbulletin.com/opinion/scott-underwood-column-team-effort-brings-madison-summer-fashion-issue-to-life/article_f5844b86-e1ce-11ed-bb49-87bc235aa719.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos