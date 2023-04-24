The best and boldest looks at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards





Kim Kardashian made a fashionable appearance in a daring Rick Owens skirt with a thigh-high slit.



Kim Kardashian attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row



Kardashian attended the seventh annual Daily Front Row fashion event in Los Angeles with her daughter North West to present an award to her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Kardashian wore a gray Rick Owens skirt from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection with a simple bandeau top. She accessorized with a large silver choker necklace designed by John Galliano for Dior in 2003, along with a silver cuff bracelet and black heels.

Gwyneth Paltrow put a bold spin on the business-chic outfit.



Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



Paltrow wore nude high-waisted pants with a matching crop top that featured sheer sleeves and a turtleneck. The 50-year-old actress kept the rest of her look simple with pearl earrings and a slicked up bun. the Paltrow clothing brand, G. Label by Goopwas named Flagship Brand of the Year at the awards ceremony.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton walked the red carpet together in complementary outfits.



Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage



Gage opted for a simple black suit with matching black shoes, while Appleton wore a bold white suit with no shirt underneath and chunky white sneakers. The pair also apparently wore matching engagement rings. US Weekly reported on April 5 that the “White Lotus” star and celebrity hairstylist got secretly engaged. “They got engaged before they even had any rings and then went and got them together,” a source told the outlet. During the event, Kim Kardashian and North West took the stage to present Appleton with the Hair Artist Award. “There are no words. Chris Appleton is the best,” West told the audience.

Elle Fanning looked chic in a black and white Givenchy outfit.



Elle Fanning attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



Fanning wore an off-white low-cut blouse and black wrap skirt from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The 25-year-old actor presented W editor Sara Moonves with the Magazine of the Year award. Onstage, she joked that her glamour, a simple red lip and slicked-back bun, was inspired by Moonves. “I wore my hair like her and a red lip tonight because she always does at big events, so we matched,” Fanning said, according to W Magazine.

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn wore a textured dress with a slit that went past her thigh.



Christine Quinn attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



Quinn’s black dress, which had a crossover neckline and a daring slit, was covered in a mix of pearls, feathers and silver rings. She accessorized with two necklaces that looked like crosses and black platform, peep-toe heels.

‘White Lotus’ star Meghann Fahy wore a bold Valentino look.



Meghann Fahy attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic



Fahy wore a black bralette with a small bow in the center, black wide leg pants and a tailored jacket with a short train. Fahy, who was named breakout style star at the event, took off her jacket for some of her red carpet photos.

Brie Larson channeled Old Hollywood glamor in a sequin dress by Rodarte.



Brie Larson attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



The ‘Captain Marvel’ star’s dress was designed with a sequined red bodice and puff sleeves. It also featured a lace neckline and a black silk skirt. She styled her hair in loose waves with a pulled back side and kept her jewelry simple with a gold ring and earrings. Larson presented Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy with the Designer of the Year award at the event.

Producer and “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu wore cutouts and sheer fabrics at the event.



Christine Chiu attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic



Chiu wore a sheer black Tom Ford dress with a halter neckline and a cutout on the stomach. She accessorized gold jewelry from Beladora, including large gold earrings, two cuff bracelets and two large gold rings. Erica Lexi styled her hair with braids at the top that flowed into loose ringlets.

Teyana Taylor embraced the corset trend in a Mnot dress.



Teyana Taylor attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



Taylor wore a daring black dress with a sheer corset bodice and a flowing thigh-high slit skirt. Mnot designer Eli Mizrahi was honored at the event with the Emerging Brand of the Year award. Chanel sunglasses, leather gloves and black strappy heels completed Taylor’s look.

Elsa Hosk wore a completely backless Mnot design.



Elsa Hosk attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage



Although the model’s sequined black dress had a daring diamond cutout on the chest, the back of the dress was what really made it stand out. The dress dipped to her back and had a slit down the center of the skirt. She accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and black heels. Hung Vanngo did her smokey eye makeup, and Ricky Mota gave her a slicked up bun.

Model Josie Canseco embraced the shirtless trend in a bold two-piece set.



Josie Canseco attends the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



Canseco wore a leather ensemble consisting of a high waisted skirt with a ruffled hem and a cropped jacket with matching zigzag stitching. Black strappy heels and a Chanel chain necklace, along with a messy bun and heavy, winged eyeliner all added to the rock vibe of the look.

