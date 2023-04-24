Fashion
Simone Biles wore a $119 dress for her courthouse wedding
Simone Biles is a married woman, and she said “I do” in a dress she ordered last week!
The Olympic gymnast, 26, married Jonathan Owens in a courthouse wedding on Saturday, the first of two wedding ceremonies for the couple. Biles revealed on Instagram that she and the Houston Texans safety exchanged vows in Houston on Saturday, writing, “I’m officially doing Owens,” alongside a series of photos from the courthouse ceremony.
On Sunday, she shared a preview of the wedding on her Instagram story, where she answered several questions submitted by her followers.
Biles revealed that her outfit for the courthouse wedding “was ordered this week,” including the dress, shoes, bouquet and wedding bands that she said came from Amazon.
The dress she wore, a simple and elegant white tiered dress, was from an online store Selfie Leslie, she shared. The dress, which also featured a plunging neckline and crisscross back detailing, is just $119.
Biles also shared that she wore shoes from Amazon for the courthouse ceremony, but said they were “not comfortable at all” so she changed into a pair of Pretty Little Thing for the photo session on the roof which followed the exchange of vows.
“Not quite prepared for the courthouse ceremony like I am for the big wedding,” she wrote.
The gymnast kept her look simple, teaming the dress with a single bracelet and necklace, and a pair of dangling earrings. She wore her hair tied back in a sleek ponytail, from which her hair hung down in loose curls.
Biles revealed that the couple’s courthouse wedding on Saturday was out of necessity.
“We had to ‘legally’ get married in the US because our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she wrote on her Instagram story, answering a question about the possibility of another wedding. “We will have a wedding in a few weeks 🤍.”
Biles has kept quiet about the location of the upcoming destination wedding, but shared quite a few other details about the event, including that she and Owens, 27, are “so lucky and blessed” to be expecting around 140 guests. some passports.
The color scheme for the event is champagne, gold and white, and fans can expect four dresses from Biles. “It’s pretty dramatic, but you only have a wedding once,” she wrote.
She also shared that Owens will have seven groomsmen, while she will have eight bridesmaids, a fact she said “the low-key drives me crazy because it’s not even (for purposes picture).”
Although Saturday’s vows were a formality, they were still emotional, the gymnast said as she shared that she was writing her own vows for the bigger ceremony.
“I don’t know how I’m supposed to get out of this,” she wrote. “I was so in tears and choked up during the courthouse ceremony and it was just basic vows.”
Biles and Owens’ courthouse wedding took place just days after they shared that they had obtained their marriage license.
In an Instagram post, the couple looked delighted when Biles showed the document that was issued in Montgomery County in the state of Texas after they returned to their car.
“Almost time to say ‘yes’ 📄🤍,” Biles captioned the post, with Owens responding in the comments section, “Coming soon 🤞🏽.”
The newlyweds met on the Raya dating app in March 2020, with Biles taking the first step on the NFL player who candidly admitted, much to the internet’s surprise, that he “didn’t know who she was. was” before they met.
In February 2022, Owens popped the question to a thrilled Biles in Houston.
She called it “THE EASIEST YES” in an Instagram job. “I can’t wait to spend eternity and eternity with you, you are everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANC @jowens_3.”
