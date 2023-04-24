Men’s Wearhouse is rolling out AR mirrors ahead of prom seasonNike Next? – Supply Log

Men’s Wearhouse is working with Snap to test augmented reality (AR) powered mirrors in a pilot project launched ahead of the popular prom season.

As part of its Prom Your Way campaign, the menswear retailer owned by Tailored Brands and operating more than 630 stores in the United States has partnered with Snap Inc. on the AR mirror project. The mirrors, featuring built-in fit technology, display dozens of new styles of clothing and accessories that shoppers can virtually try on and share with friends and family in seconds, the company says.

“At Men’s Wearhouse, we dress our customers for the most important moments in their lives. We’re proud to launch digital partnerships and store innovations specifically tailored to how high school students want to shop and get ready for prom,” John Tighe, president of Tailored Brands, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to provide these young customers with in-store and online experiences to make the shopping experience easier. Everyone deserves to look and feel their best on prom night.

Snap’s new apparel testing technology will be introduced to a subset of menswear stores. Powered by AR image technology, the AR Try-On solution converts retailers’ existing product photography into a personalized AR fitting room that can automatically adapt to each shopper through advanced deep learning capabilities and computer vision, according to Snap.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Men’s Wearhouse to bring the magic of our AR outside of Snapchat to stores for shoppers to enjoy,” said Jill Popelka, Head of AR Enterprise Services (ARES), Snap. Inc. “The process of finding the right outfit, especially for a hectic time like prom, can be cumbersome. Our AR mirrors make shopping more fun and fruitful, helping shoppers easily try on new styles and share looks with friends for their contribution, giving them the confidence to really feel prom ready.

AR mirrors will also appear in select Nike stores later this year, Snap Inc. said. They were first tested in a store in Brooklyn, NY, in the Williamsburg neighborhood as part of the “Swoosh High” campaign. last fall, allowing customers to virtually try on Nike apparel and enjoy discounts by playing an augmented reality-based game.

With the help of Snapchat’s AR mirror, Nike invited shoppers in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to experience their “Swoosh High” campaign in a more immersive way, using AR lenses to try on products and unlock access to exclusive discounts.

Snap launched ARES last month as part of an effort to sell its AR technology to brands for use in their own apps, websites and stores. Enterprises access the company’s new Shopping Suite solution through a front-end dashboard and back-end infrastructure where they create and manage their AR assets, build AR experiences, manage 3D asset catalogs, and implement the SDK Shopping Continued. Meanwhile, Snap provides an in-house team that helps customers integrate and use the suite’s features.

According to research from parent Snapchat, 74% of consumers under 50 said they would be more likely to buy clothes after using an AR experience. Seventy percent of more than 4,000 shoppers said augmented reality can generally inspire them to buy more retail products.

Snap Inc.’s study is predictably bullish on AR tech, saying it will be valued at $1.2 trillion by 2030. Retailers from H&M to Savage X Fenty are among those to launch trials in-store to make shoppers comfortable with technology and personalize the fitting process.

Men’s Wearhouse’s partnership with Snap aims to complement the brand’s new digital video and social media campaign endorsed by Michael Strahan by further engaging young people getting ready to go to the prom. The campaign features teens in new prom looks, styles and brands provided by Men’s Wearhouse.

The videos aim to connect and inspire high school students and their parents through creative images and videos. This year’s campaign builds on last year’s 90s-inspired Nostalgic Prom campaign.

“The campaign aims to bring the emotional side of celebrating prom with friends to life,” said Matt Repicky, senior vice president and chief brand officer of Tailored Brands. “Men’s Wearhouse understands the importance of inclusivity and has made it a core aspect of our campaign. By rolling out the campaign across major social platforms, including YouTube and Twitch, we are connecting with a younger audience that is highly engaged through social media.

Men’s Wearhouse also recently launched Wedding Wingman, a digital tool designed to help shoppers choose wedding outfits for themselves and their bridal party. Wedding Wingman asks an engaged couple basic questions about their wedding, then offers them a range of options they can save for later. The solution also lets brides and grooms know who in their wedding party picked up their outfits and send reminders to those who haven’t.

Men’s Wearhouse and Nike are the latest examples of how Snap Inc. has sought to break into commerce in recent years, with the company first launching its own store in 2018, which later became an outlet for consumers to create their own custom Bitmoji merchandise.

The social app acquired fashion fit technology Fit Analytics in 2021 to improve its e-commerce capabilities and Snapchat in-app purchases and expand its revenue stream.

The tech company has also been an ongoing partner of Amazon, initially teaming up with the online retail giant in 2018 to allow consumers to use their phone’s camera to take photos of items. of the real world and find them in the e-commerce market. Snap then brought a virtual try-on to Amazon Fashion in November 2022, allowing shoppers to use Snapchat lenses to digitally try on thousands of eyewear styles.

Most recently, Snapchat worked with another frequent collaborator, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), to roll out a purchasable AR lens feature showcasing select styles from the inaugural 200-piece RE/AE collection, which is the new resale offering of the retailer powered by ThredUp.