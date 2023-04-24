Fashion
What I learned about fashion trends at Coachella
Photo-Illustration: The Cup
Coachella lost the plot. At least the fashion plot. This is the conclusion a fellow editor and I came to as we walked towards the entrance to the music festival: how none of the attendees (including ourselves) looked to go to the same place. Boho meets business casual, space cowboys, gorpcore which aesthetic memo was sent this year? None, it seems.
Instead, what was sent was an invitation to a three-day simulation. A breach in our realities. The one where music, self-expression, unnecessary giveaways (I’m talking about a whole Erewhon booth, but more on that below), influencers, celebrities, and everyday people co-existed. My last (and first) Coachella date was in 2019, when Benito wasn’t a headliner but still took center stage. Four years later, I’ve seen firsthand not just how much the performers have grown (Rosala and Blackpink were also in the 2019 and current lineups), but how a music festival has become an amalgamation of culture even after the pandemic.
Below I will try to do justice to the beauty of the blip in which no plot was needed to enjoy it
(survive)regardless of what weekend you attended or streamed live.
We started the weekend strong. At 4 p.m. I arrived on the festival grounds alongside the Adidas team to attend the brand’s Spring Campus Experience. I walked through a building shaped like a bunny in much-needed air conditioning and was surrounded by the latest sneaker collaboration with Bad Bunny. (Tip: This drop is for neutral colors matching the name of the kick, Wild Moss.)
Photo: Bianca Nieves
After exploring the location and watching the other Latin artists of the day take to the stage (thanks to Becky G), I’m happy to report that I’ve never seen Benito with Kendall Jenner, so one thing about this simulation is she makes me delirious.
Photo: Bianca Nieves
Every year, there are tons of infamous brand events around Coachella. However, the one that’s always buzzing (for better or worse) is the Revolve Festival. After Revolve almost became a Fyre Fest situation last year, I was hesitant to step into influencer heaven, where attendees were stuck. But for science (i.e. journalism), I did. And that cemented the idea of being in a simulation.
Upon entering you are greeted by what I can only describe as what an AI bot that reads music festivals and influencers would come up with. There was a place with a main stage, a chair-o-plane ride and a handful of booths where anything you want but don’t necessarily need is offered for free. I’m talking about Quay Sunglasses, 818 Drinks, LaLaLand Kind Cafe Lattes, Supergoop! sunscreen, Rhode skincare, and more (!). My first stop? The Erewhon Rostrum, Of course. You can do your shopping there if you want. There was coffee, canned milk, cookies and other snacks, deodorant and pre-made Erewhon juices up for grabs.
While chatting with some attendees, whose outfits I believe could all live in the same universe, I noticed: there were no dirty white shoes, unitards and heels (why would you do that on purpose at your feet?), and there were cowboy boots, see-through mesh, and baggy pants.
For them, it wasn’t about creating an outfit in which each element dominated the next, but rather creating a look around pieces that complemented each other. After exploring the grounds, picking up my free stuff, and waiting an hour and a half for our Lyft driver to enter the grounds and pick us up, I made it to see Rosala in time and tell the story that I, too, had. attended the Revolve Party.
The most awaited day was here: Frank Ocean day. Frank merchandising was everywhere. By now you’ve read countless articles about his performance, so I’ll spare you mine. I’ll just say there will be no slander of Frank Ocean here, respectfully.
As the weekend drew to a close, so did the festival fashion. The common denominator? Comfortable sneakers, cowboy boots and what I think is the biggest trend of the season: midi-maxi skirts. I didn’t notice that much cultural appropriation (thank Goddess) and there wasn’t a single feathered headdress in sight (maybe because Vanessa Hudgens skipped this year.) And I noticed too fewer festival-style looks, i.e. buying looks just for Coachella. The environment thanks you.
