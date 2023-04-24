Elemental launches a silky smooth shirt made from recycled coffee grounds

Americans drink approximately 491 million cups of coffee every day, according to the National Coffee Association. That’s a lot of java and therefore a lot of garbage.

Switching to reusable double-walled mugs and tumblers can help reduce the number of single-use cups thrown in the trash, but what about all the used coffee grounds? Currently, the majority of reasons end up in landfillswhere they make the soil more acidic and generate greenhouse gases like methane as they decompose.

Elemental Bottles (asi/51846) offers the Coffee Shirt (ESHIRT4W) made from 50% recycled coffee grounds and 50% recycled PET.

One company trying to help solve this problem is Elemental Bottles (asi/51846), an environmentally conscious supplier that is switching from reusable cups to clothing, with its recent Coffee Shirt.

Dress shirts are made from 50% recycled coffee grounds and 50% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Making clothing and other promotional products from recycled plastic water bottles has become more common, says Seth Inyang, co-owner of Elemental, but incorporating coffee grounds is a differentiator for the supplier. . At first, he adds, he and co-owner Vinh Lieu liked the idea of ​​a coffee-derived fabric simply because of the cool aspect of leveraging a beverage that has near-universal appeal.

But then, Inyang adds, Elemental started looking at some of the textile’s performance properties, including UPF protection, moisture-wicking ability, and an ultra-soft hand feel. It’s three times more odor resistant than your standard recycled polyester shirt, Inyang says.

For Elemental, it’s important to offer products that people want to use, not just to guilt consumers into making an environmental choice. If you’re going to pay a little more money for it, you must really like this shirt, says Inyang. So if it’s made from recycled materials, it must feel better than any other material you would use. With the Coffee Shirt, we found this material to be just extremely soft and silky, and it feels better than any other material we’ve tried.

Elemental sources recycled coffee grounds fabric from Vietnam. Inyang notes that the production process is proprietary, but mentioned that the fabric is essentially created through a high-pressure, low-temperature process that adheres the patterns to the rPET after it’s been woven into yarn. It’s much less energy-intensive than other materials that have been called sustainable in the past, he adds.

Coatatree, an eco-responsible outdoor gear brand, also offers a line of clothing made from recycled coffee grounds. In a blog post, the company explains how it extracts oils from coffee grounds, cleans them and grinds them into microparticles. The high-pressure, low-temperature process consumes less energy than the high-pressure, high-temperature environment needed to create synthetic fabrics. The patterns are then mixed with recycled synthetic material to create a technical fabric.

Inyang thinks Elementals coffee shirts would be ideal for outfitting C-level executives, boutique hotels, small banks, or a business that really wants to go for that eco-friendly vibe.

Shirts are readily available, with more stock on the way. Currently, Elemental offers three colors: white, light blue and graphite. We tried to come up with fun cafe names for them, but it didn’t work, notes Inyang. We had flat white for the white shirt, then we thought what do we do with blue and gray?

In the future, Elemental plans to add more colors to the dress shirt line and plans to add other sustainable apparel and accessories to its product line. We know there are bigger players out there; weren’t naive at that, says Inyang. So we were sort of strategic in how we put things out there, but there’s definitely going to be more to come.