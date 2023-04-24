The 17 quilted jackets to wear all season





Unless it's the dead of winter or the height of summer (when you don't need it), outerwear can get tricky. Fall and spring are those tough seasons; you are either too cold or too hot. That being said, the way to solve this weather problem is simple: layering. And the king of all layers? The quilted jacket. A hybrid between a down jacket and a shell, the quilted jacket is a lightweight liner you can throw over your outfit to add sophisticated warmth. It's neither too heavy nor too light, giving you just the right amount of insulation for tough temperatures. With puffed sections between the seams, the traditional diamond-shaped design brings tailored texture to the silhouette. From Burberry's onion-shaped quilted bomber jacket to Rag & Bone's padded shirt jacket, there's an endless variety of quilted jacket styles, ensuring there's something for everyone. Throw it on over a henley or a simple white t-shirt, and boom, ready for the track. And by track, we mean the sidewalk. So put an end to your seasonal worries with one of the 17 best quilted jackets around. The layering is sexy, okay, and it's the sexiest layer of them all. Best Affordable Quilted Jacket Dickies Diamond Quilted Jacket Best Affordable Quilted Jacket Dickies Diamond Quilted Jacket Now 11% off A water-resistant quilted jacket is perfect for spring showers. Don’t be fooled by the price either; more than 1,700 critics give it five stars. Most Iconic Quilted Jacket Barbour Flyweight Chelsea Quilted Jacket Most Iconic Quilted Jacket Barbour Flyweight Chelsea Quilted Jacket Naturally, Barbour’s quilted jacket is one of the best. The jacket is basically the brand, embodying the country style of the British label. Best Mixed Media Quilted Jacket Cole Haan Signature Mixed Media Quilted Jacket Best Mixed Media Quilted Jacket Cole Haan Signature Mixed Media Quilted Jacket Now 40% off A mix of rustic and utilitarian, Cole Haan interweaves flannel to create a mixed media piece. The four pockets also give you extra storage space. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Quilted Jacket Save The Duck Bob Quilted Jacket Best Quilted Jacket Save The Duck Bob Quilted Jacket Quilted topstitching gives it a relaxed feel, while faux sheepskin trim enhances the coat. It’s more of a shirt style, the perfect transitional layer. Best Water Resistant Padded Jacket Bonobos The Quilted Barn Jacket Best Water Resistant Padded Jacket Bonobos The Quilted Barn Jacket Now 61% off Bonobos does it again, this time with a detailed water-resistant, corduroy design that brings you lightweight warmth. Best Quilted Bomber Jacket Bugatchi Honeycomb Quilted Bomber Jacket Best Quilted Bomber Jacket Bugatchi Honeycomb Quilted Bomber Jacket We love a good bomber jacket, so there’s nothing better than pairing one of our favorite styles with our favorite quilting. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Vintage-Inspired Quilted Jacket Todd Snyder Italian Cobalt Quilted Bomber Jacket Best Vintage-Inspired Quilted Jacket Todd Snyder Italian Cobalt Quilted Bomber Jacket Now 62% off Inspired by a 1960s mountaineer’s jacket, this updated version is versatile. You can wear it to dinner with Chelsea boots or throw it over your joggers to run some errands. Best Quilted Jacket for Traveling Peter Millar Suffolk Quilted Travel Coat Best Quilted Jacket for Traveling Peter Millar Suffolk Quilted Travel Coat He got his name for a reason. With six interior pockets, a windproof and water-resistant construction and two exterior snap button pockets, this coat has everything you need to hit the road. Best Preppy Quilted Jacket Ralph Lauren water-repellent quilted jacket Best Preppy Quilted Jacket Ralph Lauren water-repellent quilted jacket A preppy Ralph Lauren quilted jacket is a must. And if you’re feeling extra preppy, you can even have it monogrammed. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Oversized Padded Jacket Rag & Bone Dane Quilted Shirt Jacket Best Oversized Padded Jacket Rag & Bone Dane Quilted Shirt Jacket Rag & Bone’s quilted style is everything you think of when you imagine a quilted jacket. Pair the oversized fit with tailored pants to balance it out. Best Gray Quilted Jacket John Elliott Classic Collar Quilted Jacket Best Gray Quilted Jacket John Elliott Classic Collar Quilted Jacket In an elegant grey, this quilted jacket from John Elliot is a sophisticated must-have. The classic collar and rounded hem make it a timeless piece. Best Quilted Jacket of a Collab Canada Goose Breda liner Best Quilted Jacket of a Collab Canada Goose Breda liner Canada Goose has teamed up with the NBA and UNION to create a collection of cool outerwear like no other. This slipper is one of the stars of the collection, achieving true MVP status. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Onion Quilted Jacket burberry Broadfiled Quilted Bomber Jacket Best Onion Quilted Jacket burberry Broadfiled Quilted Bomber Jacket The house’s signature Equestrian Knight is subtly patched on the jacket among the onion-shaped quilting. The Burberry bomber jacket is quality you can trust for decades to come. Best Timeless Quilted Jacket Moncler Altais Diamond quilted nylon jacket Best Timeless Quilted Jacket Moncler Altais Diamond quilted nylon jacket Moncler coats are worth the investment. This style embodies the brand’s eye for craftsmanship. Most Unique Quilted Jacket Stone Island Shadow Project Mattress Quilted Jacket Most Unique Quilted Jacket Stone Island Shadow Project Mattress Quilted Jacket No one else will have this quilted jacket with unique mattresses. It is a geometric work of art. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Quilted Jacket Thom Browne Striped Quilted Puffer Jacket Best Quilted Jacket Thom Browne Striped Quilted Puffer Jacket With Thom Brown’s signature four-bar sleeve, this padded shell is a lightweight addition to your wardrobe. Best Luxury Quilted Jacket Purdey Leather Trim Quilted Jacket Best Luxury Quilted Jacket Purdey Leather Trim Quilted Jacket For the man who wants to splurge, this leather-trimmed quilted jacket is country elegance. The virgin wool blend also adds extra warmth. Gaby Keiderling is a New York-based writer, working on fashion, lifestyle, travel, and sports. She also covers celebrity styling for Esquire’s “Get Ready with Me” franchise. Her work can also be seen in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. Sometimes you can spot her in the West Village, out for a walk with her dog Sneakers. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

