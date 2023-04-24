Doja Cat’s Boldest Beauty and Fashion Looks





“Boring” is not part of Doja Cat’s vocabulary or wardrobe. The Grammy winner wears impressive concert gear (no surprise there), but she’s also a red carpet and street style star. Always pushing the boundaries, Doja Cat has become a household name for her bold, innovative and head-turning style that rivals that of fashion provocateurs like Lady Gaga. Check out her top 25 fashion and beauty moments below.





March 27, 2023 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



The recording artist gave us this grunge glam look with a tucked-in white shirt, black leather pants and faux fur VTMNTS coat at the iHeart Radio Awards, where she won the award for Most Performed Artist of the Year. ‘year.





February 5, 2023 Jeff Kravitz/Movie Magic



The cat woman has nothing on Doja Cat. The rapper showed up to the Grammys in this black latex Versace gown with matching opera gloves. Coupled with her dark pixie cut and edgy punk makeup, the look was breathtaking.





January 25, 2023 During Paris Fashion Week, the style star attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in moody black, but with a hint of glitter. Her tantalizing cat eye and 90s-inspired lip complete the glamorous gothic aesthetic.



January 25, 2023 Marc Piasecki/WireImage



More and more stars are embracing menswear these days, but Doja Cat took it to the next level with fake facial hair at Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture during Paris Fashion Week.





January 23, 2023 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images



Talk about painting the town red. This “Doja Cat Couture” vision, which the musician first presented at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, involved 30,000 Swarovski crystals, a silk-faille bustier and a lacquered wooden bead skirt.





October 3, 2022 Pierre Suu/Getty Images



At Paris Fashion Week, the “Juicy” singer sported pencil-thin “faded” brows and a lined pout with colorful cascading stripes that coordinated with her Thom Browne dress.



October 1, 2022 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



Another show-stopping look in her Paris Fashion Week arsenal, Doja Cat layered up in an eclectic mixed-print ensemble featuring a Vivienne Westwood scarf and shawl that she teamed with dramatic graphic eye makeup .



May 15, 2022 Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images



At the Billboard Music Awards, the fashionista stepped out in a black structural Schiaparelli dress with gold metal embellishments, including pasties by Agent Provocateur and a planetary handbag by Bijules. It was out of this world.





April 3, 2022 Mindy Small/Getty Images



The Best Pop Duo Group Performance co-winner posed with her Grammy in a shimmering pink Versace gown with a plunging neckline and sheer skirt.



April 3, 2022 Amy Sussman/Getty Images



On the Grammy Awards red carpet, Doja Cat pulled out all the stops to bring Y2K beauty to the present day with her spiky hairstyle and frosty eyeshadow. The Valentino ice blue dress brought it all together.





March 2, 2022 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



The “Say So” singer attended Billboard’s Women In Music event wearing mermaid eyes and black balletcore courtesy of Carolina Herrera.



February 12, 2022 Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Fanatics



From the boudoir to the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja Cat’s nude dress and feather boa turned heads.





September 29, 2021 Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Balmain



The Paris Fashion Week aficionado shone at the Balmain Festival with her flawless complexion, matte lip and shimmering pink blush accented with a whimsical white liner.



September 12, 2021 Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV



For her final look of the evening, the host and MTV Video Music Awards winner dressed outside the box in a blush coat dress accessorized with AVAVAV colorful claw boots and a tall brown hat.



September 12, 2021 Taylor Hill/Film Magic



Posing on the red carpet at the event, the VMAs hostess with the most ess beamed in jewel-toned makeup and a strapless black Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood sheer dress with purple drape.





June 24, 2021 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images



Doja Cat attended the “Planet Her” album launch party in an asymmetrical corset crop top and midi skirt with orange stiletto nails and yellow and orange streamers kept in the spirit of the party.





May 27, 2021 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images



The IHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Pop Artist winner chose a neutral makeup palette to go with her adorably kitschy cat dress.



May 27, 2021 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images



Doja made an entrance to the iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing a sheer olive green cape dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.



May 23, 2021 Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp



At the Billboard Music Awards, the trailblazer demonstrated the art of synchronized attire, coordinating it beetle juice-esque Balmain separates with the evening beauty look: a graphic eye and a manicure in the shape of coffin nails.





March 14, 2021 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



Doja Cat turned heads at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards wearing this feathery Roberto Cavalli sensation with a neckline that dipped just below her navel. His mule and punk makeup complements him perfectly.





November 22, 2020 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp



The 2020 AMA Entertainer of the Year upped the glamor with his MUA Ernesto Casillas. From the shimmering olive green shadow to the nude lipstick and sun-kissed contours, everything about the look is chef’s kiss.



November 8, 2020 Kevin Winter/Getty Images



With a penchant for see-through designs, Doja Cat chose to wear this black Givenchy number with metal embellishments to the MTV EMAs.



October 14, 2020 Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp



The singer-songwriter dazzled at the Billboard Music Awards in this Georges Hobeika gown, which appeared to be inspired by Britney Spears’ signature shimmery nude outfit from the 2000 VMAs.



August 30, 2020 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA



Doja Cat beamed red at the MTV VMAs wearing this iridescent dress with a hot pink lid, winged lining, long braid and perfectly laid edges.





March 12, 2020 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images



The California native showed up to the Girls In The Valley launch party in a black turtleneck leotard, long trench coat and fishnet stockings ending in magenta sandals.



