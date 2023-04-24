This Flowy Maxi Dress Under $50 Is The Only Dress You Need On Hot And Humid Days



The humidity outside is so disappointing that I just want to hole up in my air-conditioned room 24/7. But one thing I learned from a friend is that when you look good, you feel good. I didn’t think much about this statement at first, but have since come to realize that it is, indeed, true. When I finally get to brave the heat outside, looking cute in a summer dress makes me feel so much better and I appreciate the weather. This summer, I collected lightweight maxi dresses like a professional hoarder because they’re so easy to wear and let your skin breathe from head to toe.

The next step in my range of long dresses is Zesicas bohemian maxi dress. Available in sizes S to XXL, this fluid dress is the answer to all your daily needs. What should I wear today? questions. Its length, ruched bodice, self-tie ribbon straps and straight neckline make it the perfect number to wear literally anywhere on the beach, European getaway, brunch, errands, wedding; you name it.

Plus, the Boho Maxi Dress comes in 15 (!!) different colorways, including a handful of fun floral prints, neutral solids, and plenty of summer-ready pops of color, many of which costs less than $50 on Amazon. In fact, I’m tempted to buy at least a few different options for some variety in my closet.

With an overall rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon, many shoppers love this wardrobe staple.

Exactly what I was looking for, wrote a five star reviewer. It’s long, flowy, the bottom isn’t sheer, and the top is completely gathered all around, so I don’t need to wear a bra with it. The ties on the shoulders make it very cute and allow many adjustment possibilities.

Get out in the sun and show off your things Zesicas bohemian maxi dress. Once you try it, you won’t want to wear anything this summer and we don’t blame you.

RELATED: I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Bought On Amazon For $23

Photo: Zesica.

Zesica bohemian maxi dress

Price: $47.99

Buy now

THE maxi dress is made from 100 percent viscose, a cheaper and more durable alternative to silk. The material is often found in flowy summer clothes, so you know you’ll be comfortable all day in this dress. It’s also machine washable, so you don’t have to go back and forth to the dry cleaners.

For style, the world really is your oyster. I could totally see it paired with strappy heeled sandals, a clutch and gold jewelry for a fancier occasion, or with flat slip-on sandals, a shoulder bag and a floppy hat for a look. more relaxed. You can really wear whatever you want with this dress because it’s so simple and versatile, whatever color or print you choose.

Take it from this buyer: I ordered the light purple to wear to a wedding and other events and I love it! It adapts to the size and is very comfortable even on extremely hot and humid days because it is a thinner and more fluid material (but not transparent due to the lining!).

Or this other fan: I love this dress. I like smooth and airy fabric, the color, the length, the way the skirt falls and waves. There are also many ways to wear it.

Let this be your sign to keep adding to your dress collection. You will take less than $50 Zesica long dress on and off the hanger this summer, wear it to all your meetings, dinner parties, picnics and vacations.

