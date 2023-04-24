WEEK’S REVIEW: Fashion brands must lead the charge on factory safety

Image via Shutterstock

My question comes just days after dozens of people were injured in the collapse and fire of a garment factory in Karachi, Pakistan, a country where the process of joining the factory safety of the International Accord only started three months ago.

But factory collapses and fires are not limited to Bangladesh and Pakistan. At the end of 2022, two shoe factories in India caught fire in the space of a week.

So why are fashion brands and retailers still using unsafe factories? And why are we STILL obsessed with the Rana Plaza disaster of ten years ago?

It is unfortunate that when someone talks about the garment industry in Bangladesh, the first thing that comes to mind is Rana Plaza. Really, what we should be celebrating are the phenomenal improvements that have been made to the garment manufacturing sector under the legally binding safety initiative The International Accord.

Factory improvements have included strengthening the structural integrity of factory buildings, installing fire doors, fire alarms and enclosed stairways, as well as fixing other construction issues. occupational health and safety (OHS) such as excessive working hours and gender-based violence and harassment by security. training in factories and a complaints mechanism for workers.

Its implementation resulted in nearly 56,000 fire, electrical and building safety inspections at more than 2,400 garment factories. More than 140,000 safety issues at these factories have been resolved, contributing to safer working conditions for workers.

These are great results. And the benefit for apparel brands and retailers is enormous: they can communicate to their consumers that they are truly selling ethically produced goods with safe labor. That has no price. So why are security initiatives like this still limited to Bangladesh and only Pakistan?

Campaign groups are now urging brands to sign the International Accord, which currently has only 194 signatories. It shouldn’t be like this. Brands and retailers have a moral responsibility to sell clothes that they know were produced in a safe environment.

It is time to end the culture of selling goods that have been produced cheaply in environments where people risk their lives every day.

Brands and retailers need to be at the forefront of signing worker safety agreements and chomping at the bit to implement them in other major fashion-producing countries, because I believe a day will come when consumers will turn away from brands that cannot commit to worker safety.

Top stories from the past week:

Dozens injured in clothing factory collapse and fire in Pakistan

Accord International issued a statement of condolences after dozens of people were injured at a garment factory that collapsed and caught fire in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday.

Levi Strauss, Gap, Walmart and Amazon urged to sign garment factory safety agreement

Ahead of the tenth anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster, IndustriAll Global Union and UNI Global Union are urging fashion brands including Levi Strauss, Gap, Walmart and Amazon to sign the Fashion Safety Agreement.

OPINION: Social audits, Covid modern slavery shows garment industry failed to learn from Rana Plaza disaster

Professor Muhammad Azizul Islam of the University of Aberdeen Business School, who has conducted research on garment workers in Bangladesh, finds similarities between the way garment workers were treated during the pandemic and the disaster of Rana Plaza in Bangladesh.

IRC, CBA and LVMH join forces to fight climate change in Central Africa

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has partnered with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) and luxury goods group LVMH to fight climate change in Central Africa and support sustainable cotton farming.

The global textile industry facing the perfect storm of 2023

The global textile industry faces a perfect storm scenario as production costs continue to rise and demand declines, according to a new report from the International Textile Manufacturers’ Federation (ITMF).

US Trade Report: The Impact of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) on Apparel

What does the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) report on the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) reveal about its trade and economic impact on apparel, asks Dr Sheng Lu, Associate Professor of fashion and apparel at the University of Delaware.

Nike creates a Motiva shoe based on Run Club app data

Nike leveraged data from its Nike Run Club app to design Motiva, a new shoe based on the unique needs of people who walk, run and jog.

Luxury vs fast fashion: do consumers favor quality over quantity?

New data suggests that events such as Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis, combined with sustainability concerns around fast fashion, have created a real shift in consumer shopping habits within the luxury and fast fashion industry.

Opportunities for trends, innovations in fashion and textiles

According to the “Textile Industry Data Book, 2023 2030”, published by Grand View Research, the size of the global textile industry reached US$1.7 trillion in 2022 and is expected to experience an upward growth trajectory due to the growing footprint of retail outlets and supermarkets.