ALEXANDRA SHULMAN explains the enduring appeal of The Falconetti dress

Very, very occasionally a dress comes along that has exceptional fit and trumps the usual celebrity desire to wear something never seen in public before.

One such dress is The Falconetti, by Susie Cave, the designer wife of rock star Nick Cave aka The Vampire’s Wife.

To demonstrate it, it was back this weekend, worn by actress Rachel Weisz during a publicity tour for her new series, Dead Ringers. She and the dress were still so beautiful.

The pretty floral and pale metallic silk-satin fabric was perfect for the bright New York spring light, although since its launch in 2017 the dress has appeared in corduroy, velvet, chiffon and sequins on actresses, royalty , musicians and, above all, a large number of “real women” too.

Typically, a high-profile dress like this has a very clear expiration date in terms of fashion. Its power of attraction may last for a season, maybe two, but then it is relegated to the feather of fashion, lingering there for years until it becomes a cool vintage piece.

Actress Rachel Weisz wore The Falconetti in New York last week during a publicity tour for her new series, Dead Ringers

The Falconetti also received royal approval after the Princess of Wales wore the much-loved dress in Dublin in March 2020

When an item has been as exposed as The Falconetti, that carousel ride can take a decade. But this 1,595 dress and its sister design The Cinderella (a longer version with a deeper tiered hemline for 850) defied the trend. They continue to be worn by women who could appear in any dress they wish, by any designer in the world.

So what about this dress? What makes it so seductive that the Princess of Wales has worn it twice? Both times she chose the shimmering emerald version for a trip to Dublin in 2020 and for her and William’s first official joint portrait as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. (She also wore a similar dress in pink from The Vampire’s Wife during their royal visit to Belize.)

How did he conquer such different personalities as model Alexa Chung, singer Florence Welch, Princess Beatrice and actresses Keira Knightley, Jennifer Aniston and even Tilda Swinton, whose wardrobe is generally much more eclectic and unpredictable .

All happily paraded past the cameras of The Vampire’s Wife, a small independent British brand that certainly doesn’t have the PR budget to buy such massive product placement.

No, it’s the dress itself that women love. He achieves the delicate combination of being both wise and sexy.

Although the cut is high-necked (no dodgy neckline), unlike many award-winning prairie styles that became popular around the time The Falconetti first appeared, it enhances the shape of the wearer, skimming the hips with emphasis on a slightly high. size. Although it flatters most women, the shape cannot be said to work well for large breasts, but few dresses suit everyone.

Given the range of fabulous fabrics it comes in, the dress can be worn on the red carpet, for dinner with friends and even for the most serious of occasions. Just look at the praised black floral version of Carrie Johnson worn to greet the late Queen at a G7 reception in 2021.

The three-quarter length sleeves cover all upper arm issues, while the slightly pointed shoulder shape gives the wearer a dignified tightness, as does the fitted bodice. (It’s still available to rent from By Rotation for 121.)

Actress Keira Knightley wore what might be the world’s most flattering dress in November 2017

American actresses Leighton Meester (pictured left in 2018) and Jennifer Aniston (right in 2018) also wore the popular dress

It’s a dress that announces that you’re not afraid to stand out. No one lingers on the sidelines, though there’s nothing tacky or overtly sexual unlike the thigh-high and side-split dresses you see on the red carpet these days.

The Falconetti says the wearer is an adult gamer, and that’s an essential part of its lasting appeal. Although there are cute mini versions of the dress, the most popular long lines are popular with sophisticated women who don’t need to flaunt their bodies to get attention.

While young actresses such as Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jodie Comer love the brand, its mainstream success is part of the welcome shift towards celebrating older women. After all, no one would suggest that the beautiful 53-year-old Rachel Weisz is invisible or not at the height of her career.

And one reason for that is that it’s helmed by 56-year-old designer Susie Cave, an endlessly intriguing, slightly mystical mother, designer and muse of style. Like all the most famous designers, she is the embodiment of her work.

Coco Chanel designed the cardigan-style bouclé jackets, extravagant costume jewelry and wide-leg pants to fit her own lifestyle. Donna Karan always wore the slimming black drapery that defined most of her collections. And Diane von Furstenberg created the iconic wrap dress in response to her own life as an active young woman in the newly sexually liberated 1970s.

The Falconetti says the wearer is an adult gamer, and that’s an essential part of its lasting appeal. Pictured: Carrie Johnson (left) and Holly Willoughby (right)

Maggie Gyllenhaal is also a fan of The Falconetti, donning it at an event in New York in December 2017

Susie Hardie-Bick (as she then was), a successful model in the late 1980s and 1990s, always looked reserved and cool, with her ebony black hair, ivory skin and long Modigliani face.

The first time I saw her was in the early 1990s, during a collection of punky schoolgirl looks by fellow British designer Bella Freud. It was Freud, now 62, who introduced Susie to Nick Cave, and is a cheerleader for The Vampire’s Wife label. Freud is godmother to the couple’s son, Earl, 22.

Earl’s twin brother Arthur died from a fall from a cliff on the south coast near their home when he was 15. It was after this unimaginable tragedy that Susie’s work gained the power it has now.

After a period of broken withdrawal from the world, she returns with a need for work which propels her vision for The Vampire’s Wife label. If you visit thevampireswife.com you will find a page of inspirations and general thoughts from Susie when buying the dress, it is clear that you are also buying into this woman’s personal style.

All of this suggests that while The Falconetti gracefully fades into the distance, The Vampire’s Wife will continue to dress celebrities and non-celebrities alike in the future for weddings, parties, christenings, just about anything really. .