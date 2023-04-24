Mens Wearhouse adds Snap AR lenses for virtual try-ons





Diving brief: Integrating more technology into its operations, Mens Wearhouse has partnered with Snap to create augmented reality mirrors in stores where shoppers can quickly view multiple styles, according to a company press release shared with Retail Dive.

The Snaps Apparel Try-On tool integrates retailers’ product photography into a custom AR fitting room and uses computer vision capabilities to tailor the attire to each shopper, the company said.

As prom season approaches, the retailer is adding the technology to select stores. It is also launching an online video and social media campaign featuring teens from different backgrounds modeling several prom outfits, according to the press release. Overview of the dive: Mens Wearhouse continues to expand its technology capabilities to help shoppers find their perfect outfits faster. Last week, the menswear retailer debuted Wedding Wingman, a platform that helps brides and groomsmen choose their wedding attire. With Snap lenses available in select stores, the retailer plans to take its Snap campaign to YouTube, Twitch and other social media platforms in hopes of reaching younger audiences, said Matt Repicky, senior vice president. and Chief Brand Officer of Tailored Brands. statement. We’re thrilled to partner with Mens Wearhouse to bring the magic of our AR outside of Snapchat to stores for shoppers to enjoy,” said Jill Popelka, head of enterprise AR services at Snap Inc., in a communicated. The process of finding the right outfit, especially for a hectic time like prom, can be tedious. Our AR mirrors make shopping more fun and fruitful, helping shoppers easily try on new styles and share looks with friends for input, giving them the confidence to really feel prom ready. In addition to Mens Wearhouse, other retailers and brands including Gucci, american eagle And Amazon, used Snaps AR technology to let shoppers view products ranging from shoes and jeans to eyewear. According to a 2022 Snap survey conducted with Publicis Media and Alter Agents, 80% of respondents said they were more confident in their purchases after using augmented reality tools. Two-thirds of respondents said they were less likely to return their items after using an augmented reality tool. In a similar move last year, H&M also introduces smart mirrors in its fitting rooms at select COS stores, including a location in Beverly Hills, CA. At the time, the retailer planned to pilot the tool for the rest of last year.

