The best fashion and beauty looks of Cara Delevingne





Model and muse Cara Delevingne is a fearless beauty (after all, not everyone can pull off silver-painted “hair”). And it’s that unique sense of style and willingness to experiment that makes her an icon. Defying conventional fashions, she’s also willing to play with androgyny, creating looks that are both refreshing and inspiring, and embracing her femininity with glamorous silhouettes, she really does it all. Delevingne’s fluid approach to beauty and fashion means she’s always reinventing herself and keeping us guessing what she’ll wear next. But for now, we’re looking back at her 25 most memorable looks to date.

March 12, 2023 At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Cara Delevingne wore an ethereal Del Core gown that took our breath away. From its sheer tulle fabric to its sultry off-the-shoulder design, this champagne confection deserves a toast.



March 12, 2023 Mike Coppola/Getty Images



The actress brought drama to the first-ever Oscars champagne carpet wearing a fiery Elie Saab Couture creation along with platform pumps and color-coordinated makeup.





February 26, 2023 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



To complete her black Carolina Herrera jumpsuit at the SAG Awards, Delevingne opted for a classic beauty look: red lips, natural blush and soft smoky eyes, all framed by her signature brows, of course.



February 12, 2023 Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images



The style icon showcased her English rose heritage as she appeared on the NFL Honors red carpet in a black leotard with a sheer floral overlay.





May 26, 2022 At the 2022 amfAR Cannes gala, Delevingne dazzled in this asymmetrical black dress with a sky-high slit. Her berry-rich lip and matching eye makeup set a sultry vibe without forgetting to complement her cool blue eyes.



May 24, 2022 Samir Hussein/Wire Image



Opera gloves are having a moment, and the planet sex the host is clearly on board. We love how she modernized the classic accessory by choosing an edgy sheer version that references her black cutout dress.





May 2, 2022 Gotham/Getty Images



At the Met Gala, the model performed the theme of the year (“Gilded Glamour”) with The golden finger-inspired body paint, crystal-adorned eyes and a red satin costume. The cane was the perfect prop for striking a dandy-esque pose.



October 17, 2022 Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images



Never underestimate the power of the LBD. In Cannes, the Only murders in the building The actor opted to keep it short and sweet in a little black number with cutout details and a sweetheart neckline.



September 27, 2022 Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images



During Paris Fashion Week at the Cara Loves Karl Paris party, Cara celebrated her collaboration with the late designer in a twisted halter-neck blazer from the collection, which she accented with a classic red lip and copper hair.





January 24, 2022 Dominique Charriau / WireImage



The Dior ambassador pictured at the fashion house’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show wore a trendy oversized, bling-out jacket with chunky black loafers.





November 10, 2021 Taylor Hill/Film Magic



Delevingne demonstrated the versatility of a black blazer by wearing it as a shirt at the CFDA Awards. To soften her look, she opted for monochrome pink makeup.





September 13, 2021 Theo Wargo / Getty Images



On fashion’s biggest night, the style star made both a fashionable and a literal statement as she wore a white Dior fencing vest that read “Peg the Patriarchy” in red.





October 2, 2020 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images



Delevingne took the glam-rock aesthetic to new heights when she debuted a platinum mullet paired with smokey eye makeup, voluminous lashes and a mauve lip for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show in Los Angeles. Black velvet pants and a lace top complete the look.





February 23, 2020 Jacopo Raule / WireImage



The fashion week sweetheart attended the Boss show in Milan decked out in lavender with a white tee and pointed boots. Her sleek high ponytail without a hair out of place, we might add retained the brand’s refined aesthetic.



February 5, 2020 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images



THE life in a year co-star showed up to the Dior show in Paris wearing this sheer black mesh dress with embroidered details. Although she didn’t walk the catwalk, the loose cape sleeves and skirt beg for movement, including a swirl.





January 17, 2020 Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images



At the Dior Homme Menswear show, the LGBTQ+ icon wore an androgynous look with slicked-back hair and a gray suit over a sheer black bralette.



October 13, 2019 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images



To complement her Guy Laroche denim jumpsuit, the It girl donned white eyeshadow with a subtle cat eye to grab attention at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills. Not only does white eyeliner help brighten your eyes, it can even make you look more awake.



September 10, 2019 Jim Spellman/Getty Images



Her simple high ponytail takes nothing away from the suicide squad The actress’ New York Fashion Week makeup: full brows, a shimmery smoky eye and nude lips. It’s glamorous grunge done right.



August 28, 2019 David M. Bennett/WireImage



THE Carnival Row the actress attended her London premiere in Balmain black and white geometric print ensembles. To add a pop of color, she opted for a sunset orange eyeshadow.



August 21, 2019 Steve Granitz/Wire Image



At the Los Angeles premiere of Carnival Row, Delevingne stepped out with a frosty pink lip, blush blush, and shimmery purple and orange ombre (with matching hair ribbons, to boot). To replicate her two-tone eye makeup, try something like Huda Beauty Obsessions Color Block Eyeshadow Palette ($32).



May 6, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



On the first Monday in May, Cara Delevingne was Rainbow Brite IRL wearing this colorful Dior jumpsuit accessorized with platform pumps, a cane and a quirky helmet (to say the least) from artist Machine Dazzle to celebrate the camp.





February 26, 2019 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



Present at the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, Delevingne exuded romanticism with a hint of retro thanks to her pink pleated dress and Frozen– inspired braid.



May 7, 2018 Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic



The Met Ball vet attended the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” red carpet in a Dior dress and headpiece that looked like a confessional. To give color to this look, she went with a deep bay lip, golden highlighter and purple hair.



May 1, 2017 Theo Wargo / Getty Images



Delevingne pulled out all the stops for the 2017 Met Gala, dazzling onlookers with her sartorial splendor. Her Chanel pantsuit and painted silver make this one of the most unforgettable moments in red carpet history.



