Old Navy Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Review with Photos
A few summers ago, I bought the softest ruched cotton dress that I had to stop myself from wearing every day. It was thick and textured but also incredibly light and breathable. The weave reminded me of a thermo-regulating muslin blanket, a dreamy fabric that was comfortable to the touch without making me overheat. This year, I pledged to find a similar option to add to the rotation. Since my favorite uniform of the past two summers was a white midi dress, I wanted something short and colorful to mix it up. I’m happy to report that I’ve found a new summer dress that ticks all my boxes: Old Navy’s Waist-Defined Puff Sleeve Printed Mini Shirt Dress ($18, originally $40).
What I love about the Old Navy Waist-Defined Puff Sleeve Printed Mini Shirt Dress
Just like the first dress I fell in love with, this Old Navy dress feels like I’m wearing a soft, lightweight blanket. It has a loose fit, puff sleeves to the elbows, a banded collar and pockets, so it’s comfortable and easy to put on. Since it’s made from crinkle cotton fabric and is naturally textured, there’s no need to worry about it getting wrinkled. I can throw it in a beach bag as a bathing suit cover-up or pack it in a suitcase to take on vacation, no steamer needed! Sky blue stripes are a nice change of pace from an all-white dress, which requires more vigilance with food stains and dirt.
What to Note About Old Navy’s Waist-Defined Puff Sleeve Printed Mini Shirt Dress
I go back and forth between a size small and medium with Old Navy dresses. I bought this Old Navy black shirt dress in a size medium, but took this striped dress in a size small. It has a slightly oversized fit, so even the little one hangs loosely on my body. Other reviewers on the Old Navy site also recommend going down in size to get the perfect fit. To maintain the shape and integrity of the fabric, be sure to wash it in cold water on the gentle cycle and hang to dry.
Who is Old Navy’s Waist-Defined Puff Sleeve Printed Mini Shirt Dress for?
This dress is ideal for someone who appreciates the volume of a long, dramatic puff sleeve. Some of the reviewers who rated it with less stars mentioned that they didn’t like the puffiness of the sleeves, which is actually one of my favorite features of the dress. It’s also a great option for someone who wants a casual, light and loose dress that they can wear on a hot day. You can wear it with sneakers for running errands or flip flops for going to the pool.
Additional details on the Old Navy Short Sleeve Shirt Dress
- This dress is made from 100% soft, washed double weave cotton.
- It has a bandaged collar with four buttons.
- It has a flared mini skirt, with side seam pockets.
- It comes in tall, regular, and petite lengths.
|
