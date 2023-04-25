Royalty reinvented at the Fabric Pantry Fashion Show – Kent Wired





Models complete a final walk of the runway during the Kent State Fabric Pantry Fashion Show finale on April 21, 2023. The theme of the show this year was the royal court.

Fifty models paraded in original creations created by Kent State students at the second annual Fabric Pantry fashion show on April 21. We are a student organization that provides free fabric and materials to all students and designers in Kent, said Pearl Heinley, the organization’s current president. Nearly 100% of our stock is donated by community members. The Cloth Pantry was started by Zaz Alverino, 2021-2022 Undergraduate Student Government Senator for the College of the Arts. She decided to start the Fabric Pantry after seeing the amount of fabric waste created by class projects and the burden of fabric cost on fashion students. The Undergraduate Student Government helps fund the pantry, but all scrap or leftover fabric donations are accepted. The Pantry is open and completely free to all Kent State students. The annual Fabric Pantry fashion show was launched to promote pantry use by showing that functional and fun clothes can still be made without buying new fabric. The show challenges designers to use the fabric pantry to create new designs that fit the theme of the show. The theme of the show this year was the Royal Court, where designers drew inspiration from different eras of royalty. This allowed designers to get creative with how they envisioned royalty. The design inspiration for the outfits ranged from Marie Antoinette to a spin on the 2000s. Model Camryn Kwiatkoski, a junior political science student, wore an outfit designed by Julien Proffitt, a second-year fashion design student. The outfit drew inspiration from historic royal wear and editorial lingerie. The creative experience the fashion show provides is an incredible opportunity that I knew I wanted to be a part of, Kwiatkoski said. I love seeing different designers execute their visions in such unique and special ways. As each model walked the runway, a mood board to show the outfit inspiration was projected above them and they were scored by three judges. The show ended with awards. First place went to Taliah Gardner, who was crowned and presented with a $60 JoAnn Fabrics gift card. Gardner designed two outfits for the show, both inspired by early French royalty with a modern twist. To get involved with the Fabric Pantry or to learn more about the fashion show, visit her Instagram here. Sage Mason is a journalist. Contact her at[email protected]

