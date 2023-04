Texas agriculture commissioner releases anti-transgender dress code for employees

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller orders its employees to dress in a manner consistent with their biological sex, the latest move by Republican leaders in the state against transgender people. Miller issued the requirement as part of a dress code and grooming policy dated April 13. The Texas Tribune got a copy politics, which was first reported Monday by The Texas Observer. Read Farm Commissioner Sid Miller’s latest dress code policy. The two-page policy applies to all employees of the Miller-led agency, the Texas Department of Agriculture, as well as interns and contract employees. If anyone breaks the policy, they will be asked to go home and change. If problems persist, the memo says, employees may face remedies up to and including dismissal. Brian Klosterboer, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, said this dress code provision violates Title VII, which prohibits discrimination in employment. based on sexual orientation or gender identity as well as the First Amendment’s right to free speech and the Equal Protection Clause. State agencies should focus on their jobs and not discriminate against their own employees and try to make political statements through their regulations, he said. There is no significant government interest that this could meet. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the policy. The policy comes as LGBTQ+ advocates fight a wave of hostile legislation on Capitol Hill, including proposals to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender children. Miller has been a strong supporter of such legislation. GOP lawmakers have also focused on drag shows. The Senate passed two bills earlier this month, it would restrict drag performances that children attend or see. Ricardo Martinez, CEO of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Texas, said the vague language attempts to uphold gender stereotypes. Are women no longer allowed to wear costumes? Can men wear necklaces? said Martinez. Although this policy was clearly designed to target transgender employees, it will have a negative impact on everyone. Any policy designed to target a specific group degrades the whole ministry. Texans deserve better. Alex Nguyen contributed to this report. This article originally appeared in The Texas Grandstand. The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, member-supported newsroom that informs and engages Texans about politics and state politics. Learn more at texastribune.org. Before you leave: Stories like this are only possible thanks to the support of our generous members. Join them today with a recurring donation or gift of any amount. Your investment will help us achieve our Spring Member Drive goal. We are 4% of the way



