1 Men’s Tennis Wins ACC Tournament With Three Straight Wins – The Cavalier Daily





The No. 8 men’s tennis from Virginia who earned the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament earned a tournament win with victories over Miami, Florida State and Duke. The Cavaliers (24-4, 12-0 ACC) beat the Hurricanes (15-10, 5-7 ACC) in the quarterfinals, the Seminoles (19-8, 8-4) in the semifinals and the lead in series no. 2 Blue Devils (20-6, 11-1) in the final. The set of victories gives Virginia its third straight win in the ACC Tournament and peaks them right at the start of the NCAA Championship. Game 1 Virginia 4, Miami 2 With what looked like their easiest opponent on paper, the Cavaliers had their hands full with Miami. Unusually, Virginia started slow, losing the doubles point. The duo of junior Alexander Kiefer and grad student Ryan Goetz fell in Game 1, while juniors Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg lost 6-4 to give the Hurricanes an early doubles point . Facing a singles deficit, Virginia looked to bounce back with her starting six. Rodesch responded, delivering a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the first singles match to bring Virginia to the board. Freshman Douglas Yaffa looked to give the Cavaliers their first lead, but instead Miami got the upper hand with a 2-6, 2-6 win. The Cavaliers, however, reversed their cold start and regained momentum in the game. Von der Schulenburg, Goetz and Kiefer would go on to win the next three matches, sealing a 4-2 victory in the quarter-finals. Game 2 Virginia 4, Florida State 1 With early-tournament jitters under her belt, Virginia looked to keep Miami’s late-game momentum going. On the doubles courts, the Cavaliers reverted to the same two pairs they used for the quarterfinal match. The pairs worked, as Kiefer and Goetz and Rodesch and von der Schulenburg picked up crucial wins to give Virginia the doubles point. The Cavaliers didn’t stop there, continuing their dominance on the singles courts. Many of the same faces continued to provide the necessary sparks. As he did in the quarterfinals, Rodesch opened the singles game with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Von der Schulenburg followed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory to give Virginia a 3-0 advantage. A Florida State win cut the lead to two, but Goetz had no trouble putting Virginia back on track with a 6-4, 6-3 win. With the 4-1 win, the Cavaliers were able to move on to Duke in the championship game. Match 3 Virginia 4, Duke 1 A dominance of the first two rounds didn’t mean the Cavaliers were finished. With one game to go to complete the ACC hat-trick, Virginia must have been strong Sunday against Duke. They were just that, dominating the Blue Devils from start to finish. For the third game in a row, coach Andres Pedroso opted to keep the same pairs of doubles, which paid off in giving the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead heading into the singles matches. On the singles courts, the Cavaliers were also dominant. Von der Schulenburg started the games this time around with a 6-4, 6-2 win to set the tone for the rest of the game. Duke responded with a win over junior Iaki Montes, but that was all the Blue Devils could muster. Three set wins from Goetz and rookie Mans Dahlberg secured a 4-1 win and the ACC Championship. After struggling early in the season where they lost four of six games to non-conference opponents, the Cavaliers went on to win 16 games in a row, with every win coming in the conference. With the team hitting their stride at the perfect time, it’s easy to see the Cavaliers making another run at a national championship. Up next for the team is the NCAA Championships. Virginie will find out where she is selected on May 2 at 6 p.m. during the selection show, and the first round will begin on May 5.

