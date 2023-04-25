Office of Sustainability hosts Slow Fashion Show to showcase sustainable fashion at UT | Entertainment





As part of Earth Week at UT, the Office of Sustainability held its third annual Slow Fashion Parade in HHS Square on Thursday, April 20. The show featured used, second-hand, and handmade clothing. The slow fashion movement has grown tremendously over the past few years after the downsides of fast fashion were discovered.fast mode relies on low wages and terrible working conditions to mass-produce items that contribute to polyester pollution. Fashion focuses on emerging trends that are likely to go out of fashion in the next season, which necessitates the creation of more clothes each season, creating an endless cycle. On the other hand, slow fashion aims to give clothes a longer life, either through savings or by creating new pieces from previously worn items or fabrics and buying classic pieces that will survive. to trends. The Office of Sustainability hosted the Slow Fashion Show showcasing sustainable looks and featuring items from The Free Store. The Free Store is a nonprofit organization at UT that offers sustainable second-hand clothing at their store at 915 22nd St. and at pop-up events on campus. Each article is completely free. The Free Store is a community resource for students, staff, and faculty. It relies on donations from the Knoxville community and UT of unopened clothing, textiles, shoes, tote bags, accessories, and cosmetics. Fashion show volunteer Mariah Laus found stylish pieces and entire outfits at the Free Store. I probably bought 40 or more pieces from The Free Store, the store gets so many fast fashion pieces and I don’t want to contribute to this cycle when I can buy it used, Laus said. Mak Harmon is the Social Impact Coordinator with the Office of Sustainability and the Free Store Supervisor. The free store is a wonderful way to reduce landfill waste here on campus by accepting donations, but an added benefit is that we can meet the basic needs of students, faculty and staff, Harmon said. Fashion showed outfits designed by The Free Store and items the students made themselves to highlight how stylish and fun slow fashion can be. Additionally, students were able to choose items from a selection of items from The Free Store and paint a UT tote bag. Some of the outfits featured UT gear, floral dresses, corduroy pants, vintage sweatshirts, and sunglasses, all found in The Free Store. Details such as patches, accessories and hand painted designs add unique features and complete the look. Other items had been creatively repaired with unique stitching and patches to give items a second life. Hand-crocheted sweaters were a popular item due to their colorful, customizable designs and cuts. There were over twenty complete outfits featuring an array of various styles and looks. The Office of Sustainable Development helped UT adopt the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Some of these SDGs include no poverty, zero hunger, responsible consumption and production, industry, innovation and infrastructure. UT offers a wide variety of SDG-aligned courses such as HIUS 365: Food and Power in US History and ALEC 485: Global Sustainable Development. The Free Store supports the Sustainable Development Goals of no poverty and responsible consumption and production. For more information, be sure to check out @utksustainability and @freestore_utk.

