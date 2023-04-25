Sid Miller’s Texas Department of Agriculture Adopts New Anti-LGBTQ+ Dress Code | Texas News | San Antonio





Click to enlarge Texas Department of Agriculture Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller signed a dress code memo requiring employees to dress “in a manner consistent with their biological sex.” The top Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) official issued a memo telling workers they should dress “in a manner consistent with their biological sex,” according to a copy of the document. obtained by the Texas Observer. The order for the Republican-controlled state government’s latest attack on transgender and gender-nonconforming people was delivered to TDA staff last Monday, according to the Observer. That includes a threat that they could be fired if they don’t comply, the memo says. Employees are expected to adhere to this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological sex, reads the memo, posted in full on the Observerthe website of. Violation of this agency policy includes remedies up to and including termination. The document is signed by TDA Commissioner Sid Miller, a conservative Republican who has a history of making offensive comments on social media targeting women and people of color. These included urging the United States to bomb the “Muslim world” and call Hillary Clinton an “asshole”. During former President Donald Trump’s tenure, Miller also wholeheartedly endorsed the former reality star’s claim that he would ban transgender people from serving in the military. “The US military is not the place for left-wing social experimentation, Miller said in a statement to the Texas Tribune after Trump announced the plan via tweet. TDA spokesman Reb Wayne declined to comment. Current‘s investigation, saying he would email a statement if department officials decided to comment on the memo. THE Observer noted that it is unclear if the dress code change came from Miller’s office or from higher up. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly engaged in anti-trans rhetoric and supported bills aimed at restricting the rights of transgender Texans. Before the last election, Abbott ordered state child welfare officials to investigate parents who seek legal care claiming the gender of their minor children, a request since thwarted by the courts. The restrictions outlined in the new TDA memo supersede the dress code contained in department policy, as per the Observerreport. The book’s dress code does not refer to biological sex. A TDA employee who spoke to the Observer on condition of anonymity said they were concerned about the fate of the agency’s LGBTQ+ workers and those who speak out against the dress code. “We have women, people of color at the helm, and the staff is about as diverse as it gets,” the person said. We should not allow this to be normalized, they added. It really feels like it threatens the safety of anyone who doesn’t comply with the binary dress code. Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. Well send you a handful of interesting stories from San Antonio every morning. Subscribe now so you don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sacurrent.com/news/sid-millers-texas-department-of-agriculture-adopts-new-anti-lgbtq-dress-code-31570168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos