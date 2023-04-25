The Real Real Housewives of Resale Fashion

In trampoline class the other day, great cardio, glad to tell you about it, my workout buddy, who runs a hedge fund, brought up The RealReal in between dynamic kicks. She noted that there was a growing interest in the debt of fashion resale sites. Although her company didn’t swallow her up, she knew several who were interested in racking up positions.

The vultures came out for a reason. The company currently has a market capitalization of around $120 million and its stock is down more than 90% from its pandemic peak (totally unnatural but real nonetheless). It was downgraded by virtually every analyst covering the stock. Operating at a loss, at the end of 2022 The RealReal had $450 million in convertible debt, with a cumulative deficit of $950 million.

At some point, The RealReal will likely have to find a buyer who will take it private, or file for bankruptcy protection, restructure and SO find a buyer. However, I doubt it will turn off. Unlike a traditional but beloved retailer, like Barneys New York, which unfortunately went bankrupt in 2019, The RealReal feels essential to many of its users. It is a good product with an unproven business model. Hopefully one of the debt vultures could be a savior too.

A $350 billion TAM

When The RealReal was founded in 2011, second-hand clothing shopping was a sport practiced only by enthusiasts. (As a teenager raised in suburban Pittsburgh in the 90s, the fact that my friends and I bought vintage prom dresses at Goodwill gave us an alternative.) Even low-income people didn’t prioritize to charity and other stores: Clothing at Target and Walmart were both new And inexpensive, so why bother sifting through shelves that smell musty?

I’m not sure what changed ten years ago other than technology and acceptability and, perhaps, a prolonged generational recession that put consumers at a disadvantage. And maybe the rapid fashion boom, which has made it easier to fill your wardrobe with cheap and cool clothes, has strangely made second-hand goods more appealing. Soon savings became part of the customer journey in the United States, just another thing you do when looking for a dress to wear to a wedding, or a pair of loafers, or a blouse in a particular shade of blue. .

The total addressable second-hand clothing market is expected to double by 2027 to $350 billion, according to an annual consumer trends report by online second-hand retailer thredUP. And yet, despite the demand, it’s really hard to make money from pre-worn clothing, at least on a large scale. Logistics is laborious and human. The brilliance of a traditional peer-to-peer marketplace, like eBay, is that demand drives price and labor is not a fixed cost: the seller typically ships the goods to the buyer .

The RealReal operates on a consignment model, which means a seller ships the product to a warehouse. From there, it is reviewed and priced based on quality, rarity, popularity, etc. The seller then receives a commission on each purchase: the more expensive the item, the higher the transmission costs. Business models are everything, and this one has a lot of leaks.

When I interviewed the founder of The RealReal Julie Wainwright in 2012 for my first story in this booming market, she was rebranding herself after her failed run as the former CEO of web 1.0 horror story Pets.com. But she was also recreating some of the same mistakes that plagued that era. She was convinced that the business would win because it would raise the most money and grow the fastest. In 2012, she had already raised $8.5 million for The RealReal and would reach $288 million by 2018.

Clearly, this was a sub-optimal response that hasn’t aged well for a loss-making company that’s running backwards. More fundraising on such a model also resulted in more costs and losses, and then there’s the problem of counterfeits or misidentified products like when my friend claimed they sold an exotic leather bag from $30,000 to $400, which honestly I don’t even think they can really control any better than they already do. (It’s a risk of buying used that’s hard to mitigate.)

Overall, however, this has created a false market, one where consumers are getting products that are much cheaper than they actually should be, and expectations are skewed. I thought something like Vestiaire, which operates a sort of hybrid model where items are sold peer-to-peer but with direct authentication if they exceed $1,000, might have a better chance. But the business remains unprofitable and faces many of the same challenges as The RealReal. Its promotion in some areas, with a lot of money wrapped up in operations and because the UK was a big market for them, Brexit had a major impact on trade. (They only recently opened an authentication center there.)

Maximilian Bittner, current CEO of Changing Rooms, who joined (and invested in) the company in 2019, after selling Lazada.com, a Southeast Asian online marketplace, to Alibaba, argued that this narrative was fake. He told me that the Vestiaires model is unique, and that the business could be profitable in three or four months if he wanted to, but instead chose to invest in new technologies and businesses, such as opening new markets, instead of showing profitability on a unit basis.

While Bittner might disagree, a former employee called Changing Rooms’ strategy chaotic and short-term, noting that the luxury end of the second-hand market is still quite small, and trying to scale from the amount of money. he money they raised over $700 million, including $80 million revolving line of credit at the end of last year would be tough. I don’t think they have a clear vision of what will make it profitable or how to do it, the person said. It is so expensive, and it also depends on [sellers] to take good pictures and assess things properly.

And after?

So what will happen to these companies? The market is already consolidating, with Vestiaire taking over Tradesy, an intermediary competitor of The RealReal in the United States, in 2022. And there is certainly a chance that The RealReal and Vestiaire will merge or be combined via a multi-step merger and acquisition transaction. . (Bittner called the two business models complementary.)

I asked both The RealReal and Vestiaire how they plan to become profitable. The RealReal team sent me a very detailed explanation of Rati Sahi Levesquethe company’s chief operating officer, who has worked for The RealReal since the beginning and is one of the main reasons for its popularity.

In short, Levesque said she believes reselling can be profitable if it’s more efficient, which includes everything from reducing processing times (so more things get to the site faster) and adjustment of the pricing model to reduce the costs associated with authentication and the exploitation of new revenue sources. , such as sight advertising. We wholeheartedly believe we can do it, she said. It’s just a matter of time.

During that time, Bittner told me he did three important things to move toward profitability: create a near-transparent customer experience with reduced logistics costs; increase engagement (peer-to-peer selling is inherently social); and build a business rooted in circularity (a word the fashion industry likes to use when talking about clothes that have an endless lifecycle). He also argued that Vestiaire is much less promotional than many of its competitors, especially outside of the United States.

An industry insider made a separate observation that seemed directionally correct: the key for individual brands is to own the pre-owned experience, as the auto industry has done for generations and the car industry television did, to some extent, with Hulu. I’ve seen it come to life in seductive ways, like at the Dries Van Noten store in Los Angeles, where there’s a room full of pristine pieces from the past season. Valentino has partnered with vintage boutiques around the world, like Recess in Los Angeles and The Vintage Dress in Tokyo, to create shop-in-shops populated with refurbished items. Coach sells used bags under the name Reloved and has just launched an entire two-year-old sub-brand, Coachtopia, which offers accessories, handbags and clothing made from recycled materials.

If this becomes the case, The RealReal and Vestaire could become valuable to existing players due to their existing technology, supply networks and expertise. But until then, hedge funds will continue to soar.