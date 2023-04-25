Honey Boo Boo wears pink dress to prom with boyfriend – Hollywood Life









Image credit: MEGA Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson left for the ball! THE Toddlers and tiaras alum, 17, in a bright pink dress as she headed to the high school dance with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, Monday, April 24. Alana posed with her beau and her mom Mom June, 43, in the new photos, which you can see herevia TMZ. Honey Boo Boo and Dralin looked incredibly excited for the celebration! The pre-prom photos of Alanas seemed fitting for a fairy tale experience. Dancing is often seen as a rite of passage for students as they near the end of high school, and the reality TV star pulled it all off! Honey Boo Boo wore a long pink dress with sparkling silver patterns all over it. She also had a sparkling silver necklace and wore her hair up. To complete the magical look, she posed next to her evening carousel: a horse-drawn carriage. The horse also had a pink feather on top and a floral headgear to match Alanas’ dress. She also shared a few photos from her pre-prom photos in a instagram jobwhere she shouted out to different people who helped her with her outfit and makeup. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Dralin, who Alana went Instagram official with in September 2021, was dressed a little more casually for the evening. He wore a white polo shirt and black pants. He also sported a Chicago White Sox hat and a shiny watch as he posed for photos with his girlfriend. mom june sported an all-black outfit as she posed with Alana. The photos from the ball come just over a month after Dralin was arrested for driving under the influence and attempting to flee from police in early March. Honey Boo Boo was reportedly in the car when her boyfriend was arrested, but she was not arrested. He was charged with speeding in excess of the maximum limits, breaching the lane, following too closely, impaired driving and fleeing or attempting to evade a police officer, and he was released after two days with a $25,000 bond. More about Baby Boo Boo Related link Related: Mama Junes Kids: everything you need to know about her 4 daughters and her relationship with them Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

