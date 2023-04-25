The Golden Girls win the world championship





LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida. The Florida State Golden Girls are world champions. The famed group of student-athletes from Florida State won the International Cheer Union World Championship while competing at ESPNs Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. For the first time in the program’s history, the Golden Girls were selected to represent the United States, as the USA National Jazz Team, where they won gold at the ICU World Championship. The Golden Girls first competed in their jazz routine in January 2023 at the UDA Collegiate National Championship, where they placed third in an incredibly strong D1A jazz division. Based on their result at the UDA Collegiate National Championships, the Golden Girls were selected to represent the United States in the Jazz Division at the ICU Championship. Florida State competed against 11 countries in the Performance Cheer – Jazz division. Florida State had a strong performance in the semifinals and entered the finals in second place behind Team Japan. Florida State won the championship by overtaking Team Japan in the final of the competition to win the gold medal. The Golden Girls finished ahead of Team Japan in second and Team Australia in third. The Golden Girls and I have dreamed of being the U.S. national team selection since 2017, said head coach Chasity Tyus. We were extremely honored to take on this incredible task, which is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. After many years of improving the program, we felt ready and able to not only represent our university and our country, but also win gold against some of the best dancers in the world. Balancing academics, national championship prep, Gameday performance at FSU basketball games, community service, and college responsibilities is no small feat. The Golden Girls rose to the challenge and handled the pressure with ease. I am super proud of my athletes for being such complete ambassadors for Florida State University. There is no other group of athletes more deserving than this group of young women. The Golden Girls were led by three strong captains in the 2022-23 season – Abigail Kim, Nyah Gonzalez and Payton Adkins. The Golden Girls are coached by Tyus, who is in his sixth season, and assistant coach Jamie Corcoran, who is in his fourth season. The International Cheer Union (ICU) was established in 2004 and is the recognized global governing body of Cheer (Cheerleading & Performance Cheer). The ICU is made up of 117 National Cheer Federations, with 10 million athletes on every continent of the world. The ICU hosts World Championships, World Continental and Regional Championships. It is the unified voice of all who are dedicated to the positive advancement of cheerleading throughout the world.

