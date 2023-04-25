FullBeauty Brands CEO Jim Fogarty on acquiring Eloquii from Walmart

This story was first reported and published by sister site Glossy Modern retail.

On Friday, FullBeauty Brands agreed to acquire online plus-size clothing brand Eloquii from Walmart for an undisclosed amount.

FullBeauty Brands – which has size-inclusive brands like Swimsuits For All, King Size and Catherines in its portfolio – said its acquisition of Eloquii would further strengthen its position in the plus-size category. The co-founder and Brand Leader of Eloquiis, Julie Carnevale, will be selected. With Eloquiis’ on-trend assortment, FullBeauty hopes to increase its presence among young shoppers.

Eloquii is the latest brand that Walmart has offloaded from its DTC portfolio. Walmart also sold a men’s fashion brand Bonobos at Express and WHP Global just this month for a total of $75 million, and he sold outdoor brand Moosejaw to Dicks Sporting Goods in February. Walmart reportedly bought Eloquii for $100 million in 2018.

Founded in 1901, FullBeauty has annual sales of $1 billion. FullBeauty expects the transaction to close around mid-May. A month later, the company plans to launch a new “digital mall” where Eloquii will be the anchor tenant. The digital mall basically allows shoppers to buy from different brands in one shopping cart to make the checkout experience more seamless.

Eloquii has built its own following on social media and through collaborations with celebrities and influencers — and FullBeauty plans to build on that. In March, for example, she teamed up with influencer Gabi Gregg of @GabiFresh for a swimwear collection.

Jim Fogarty, CEO of FullBeauty Brands, spoke to Modern Retail about his plans for Eloquii and how the acquisition could drive growth. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What prompted FullBeauty Brands to acquire Eloquii?

As companies would, you will have a list of brands and companies that you would like, if given the opportunity, to at least consider acquiring. Eloquii was still on that list. We had a lot of respect for this brand and the way it took care of its customer.

Of course, we shared the core mission of inclusive sizing. But beyond that, they were really good with their consumers when it came to listening. So they were very data driven.

They can track that customer very directly, which [with] their younger population, you absolutely have to. They do it very well.

How would Eloquiis operations change after the acquisition?

We use the phrase we approach the brand humbly because this team truly understands the consumer. In particular, Eloquii’s product, marketing, creative and design teams really appeal to this consumer.

We want to make sure that we continue to support what they are currently doing with this consumer. So we want to make it as transparent as possible. Other than making headlines, the Eloquii customer shouldn’t really know there was a transaction.

Eloquii seems to be part of FullBeauty’s overall goal of reaching younger consumers. What opportunities do you see with this demographic?

We focused on baby boomers and Gen Xers. And so one of the things we wanted to do is fill in – or do a better job of serving – the younger [demographic]. It never made sense to try to do something like this with your existing brands because they are set up to serve and really do a great job of taking care of their current target consumer.

With Eloquii, this allows us to move towards Gen X support [and] millennial customer better. And like a number of our brands, it’s also a diverse brand.

What are some of your initial priorities during Eloquiis’ first year with Fullbeauty?

In general, over time, we want to see the brand continue to take care of its consumer and grow by doing so. We believe there are pockets of product assortment where we can help them. We’ve built shoes, swimwear, and a lingerie platform.

We think we can help accelerate some of their business in those adjoining wearables that their consumers also need, and then we have a larger supply base than I think Eloquii does. We hope we can be of service to them there.

They have an app that for this young consumer has helped their business. And we want to learn from that and see if that’s something we should bring to some of our brands. We will seek to learn from them as hopefully they learn from us.

They are particularly good at finding these brand collaborations. They are able to connect very well [with customers] on social networks [which gives] them buzzing in the market, which helps draw attention to their brand.