Fashion
BBB offers tips to avoid hassle, extra expense when shopping for the perfect dress for that big day
Shopping for the perfect dress for a wedding, prom, or other special occasion can be a fairy tale or a nightmare. Like many purchases with a high price and high stakes, many things can go wrong.
Recently, popular women’s formal wear chain Davids Bridal filed for bankruptcy again – the second time in five years – leaving many brides jittery.
Buying a wedding dress or ball gown can lead to unexpected expenses, delayed orders, surprise policies and unwanted stress before a big event, said BBB President Judy Dollison.
Follow these tips to make sure clothing shopping goes smoothly:
Start shopping early: While experts recommend buying a wedding dress six to nine months before the big day, consumers don’t need that much time for prom or another special occasion. Yet starting a few months in advance reduces stress and allows consumers to make comparisons. Delivery and alterations can also take time, and spring is a busy season for seamstresses.
Have a clear budget: Be upfront to get the seller to show you dresses in your price range. You don’t want to fall in love with a dress just to go over budget.
Consider changes: Clothing alterations can be expensive, so check policies in advance. Some clothing stores offer alterations for a fee or cap spending at a certain amount.
Do not pay 100% in advance when buying a wedding dress: Most salons require a deposit of around 50% of the dress price for expensive dresses. Consumers should not be forced to pay the full cost of a wedding dress upfront.
Check the cancellation policy: Always check a store’s policy for each specific order. Every contract is different and custom orders may have a strict cancellation policy.
Clearly communicate the schedule: Brides complained to BBB that their dresses arrived too late for alterations. Be very clear about timings and allow more time to resolve issues.
Take the dress home: Quickly pick up the dress after the alterations are complete. Consumers can’t control what happens in the store – it can even go bankrupt – so the safest place for the dress is at home until the big day.
Want to rent? Do your homework: Renting a dress is an increasingly popular option for proms and other special events. Be sure to start early as popular styles and sizes will sell out.
What to look for when buying a dress online
Some online vendors offer dresses that look like designer dresses for a fraction of the price. Buyers expect these dresses to be low-priced replicas, but BBB often hears that the dresses that arrive should be more fitted and constructed from higher quality materials. When shopping for a wedding dress or prom dress online, keep the following tips in mind:
Beware of counterfeit dresses: Authorized retailers are the only stores authorized to sell designer dresses. Anyone else claiming to wear them is probably selling counterfeits. Many dress designers do not sell their dresses online at all.
Shopping for a bargain? To be realistic: While a budget-conscious bride or party girl may want to find a $5,000 dress for $350, it probably won’t happen. Many designers do not allow their dresses to be discounted below a certain margin. A sample sale in person, not online, may be a bride’s best bet for finding a discounted dress.
Check delivery promises: It is essential that the dress arrives on time, so make sure the seller clearly states their usual delivery times.
Understand the return policy: Review warranty, return and refund policies before purchasing. Find out if there’s a way to return the dress (and how much it will cost) if you’re unhappy. Make sure there’s a way to contact the company where you find the prom dress or wedding dress if you have a problem. A website without contact details is a big red flag when shopping online.
Beware of foreign sellers: Buying wedding dresses or prom dresses from an international seller may seem like a bargain. However, US laws and consumer protections will be difficult, if not impossible, to enforce.
Never send money or pay with Peer-to-Peer payment apps: Paying with a credit card generally offers the buyer some level of protection.
Read BBB’s tips for online shopping: Although a wedding or prom dress can be a very special purchase, most of the general advice for online shopping also applies.
