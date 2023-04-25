Boston Consignment Store Combines Sustainable Fashion, Music and Art, Creating an Inclusive Community





Jessica Xin DIVERSITY Consignment is located at 713 Center St. in Jamaica Plain. The thrift store has curated a collection of clothes meant to inspire confidence in everyone, no matter who they are.

Even from the outside DIVERSITY Consignment attracts customers with its bright blue exterior and fun, colorful storefronts. With its racks of second-hand tees, walls covered in artwork, and large collection of vinyl records, DIVERSITY Consignment has earned a reputation for the uniquely inclusive community it has created. Ian Drake, the founder and owner, first opened a consignment store in Pembroke in 2016 before moving to Center Street in Jamaica Plain in 2020. Since then, DIVERSITY Consignment has contributed greatly to the thrift arts and culture found in the area. While a number of other thrift stores, such as Goodwill and Boomerangs, are located on the same street, DIVERSITY Consignment has taken a unique approach to integrating music and art into its business model, making it an option attractive to thrift stores. The store mainly sells vintage clothing in all sizes, styles and colors. Her clothing collection aims to break down gender boundaries and prioritize confidence in the ability to express one’s personality. There are also various shoes and accessories for sale, and anyone can bring in clothes they are looking to consign. DIVERSITY Consignment also offers artwork for sale by local artists, using their paintings, prints and drawings as temporary store decorations to promote them. A staircase in the corner of the store leads to a basement decorated with LEDs and fairy lights, psychedelic tapestries and other artwork. Here, customers can find more clothes, a wide variety of vinyl records for sale, and a lounge area open to everyone, complete with a sofa, small TV, and a few controllers. The store also often hosts events in this area, such as concerts and karaoke nights. A smaller room in the basement, dedicated to the DIVERSITY By The Pound program, contains large boxes of unorganized clothing. Customers can find a better deal by browsing this section, with each pound of clothing costing just $2. DIVERSITY Consignment has successfully transformed a thrift store into an inviting community space for all through its creativity, sustainability and arts-centric business approach.

