



18 There really is no business like show business! The first daily row headed west to celebrate the best in the fashion industry, and it felt like the whole of Tinseltown had come to party too. At the annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLA), Law Roach hosted a star-studded ceremony that honored many of today’s biggest names. Guests arrived in all their finery to the lush surroundings of the Beverly Hills Hotel’s iconic Crystal Ballroom, walking the red carpet to show off their looks and mingling in the golden hour sunshine. Speaking of gold! Many well-dressed attendees accessorized their outfits with the latest earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings from LAGOS jewelry. With a glass of DAOU vineyards wine in hand, the crowd took selfies during photo activations as they watched the red carpet warm up. Thank you zen Moroccan oil oasis lounge, customers could also sit back and relax while trying the brand’s latest hand creams and hair and body products. Guests also sipped a mini bottle of FIJI Water to stay hydrated throughout the busy watch. The evening honored those working both behind the scenes and those at the forefront. Bradley Kenneth received the honor of Music Stylist of the Year, presented by his longtime client and best friend Miley Cyrus. Hair Artist of the Year winner Chris Appleton received his award from Kim Kardashian and North West. Powerhouse Brand of the Year went to Gwyneth Paltrow’s G. Label by goop, which was presented to the entrepreneur by girlfriend Sara Foster. This year’s recipient of the Fashion Visionary award is Jeanne Yang, whose client of over 30 years, Keanu Reeves, greeted her on stage. Dani Michelle delivered a moving speech while receiving the Style Curator honor, presented to her by hairstylist Jen Atkin. Los Angeles-based Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy joked it was the first time they had both received individual trophies.

Elle Fanning recalled her own memories of being in the pages of W Magazine, as she presented the publication’s editor, Sara Moonves, with the Magazine of the Year award. Actor Matt Bomer spoke from the heart about his happy working relationship with Red Carpet Maestro and Male Stylist of the Year Warren Alfie Baker, while Teyana Taylor kicked things up a notch in the MNOT which hugs the body by presenting the Emerging Brand of the Year award to brand creator Eli Mizrahi. Meghann Fahy from The fat guy And The White Lotus Fame was the first recipient of the Breakout Style Star accolade, which Moonves presented to her. Tasha Reiko Brown was named Makeup Artist of the Year, which was presented to her by not one, but two of her clients with Logan Browning on stage and Michael B. Jordan sending a video message.

Other party attendees included Aisha Dee, Alessandra Ambrosio, Alyssa Lynch, Babyface, Carmella Rose, Charm LaDonna, Christine Chiu, Christine Quinn, Cindy Bruna, Cody Belew, Ellie Zeiler, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ruhl, Emma Brooks, Emma Myers, FOODGOD, Gizele Oliveira, Greg Berlanti, Inde Navarrette, Cambrie Shroder, Jasmine Sanders, Josie Canseco, Kara Del Toro, Kat Graham, Larsen Thompson, Zerina Akers, Lukas Gage, Madison Thompson, Marta Pozzan, Michael Le, Myles ONeal, Natalie Halcro, Normani, Olivia Pierson, Owen Thiele, Rainbow Wedell, Gerardo Nasser of Grupo Shogua, Cambrie Schroder, Alfonso Hidrobo, Skye Aurelia, Tessa Brooks, Tiffany Smith, Ty French and many more. Take a look inside the party, below!































































































