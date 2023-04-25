Why pants are getting weirder and weirder

When Hailey Bieber wore a pair of $95 gray low-rise parachute pants to Coachella last year and posted her cut on Instagram, these pants made by UK-based Jaded London sold out instantly.

Seeing the overnight success of the baggy Y2K style, Grant and Jade Goulden, the brother-sister duo behind the brand, quickly seized the opportunity: they jumped on a plane to visit their suppliers in Turkey, buying tons of lightweight cotton to boost their supply from the trend of three SKUs last year to 33 today in different colors, lengths and inseams.

The product has gone completely viral. I even had a request to go to Kylie Jenners in Los Angeles to drop off a pair, Grant Goulden said.

Since then, Jaded London has generated $8.3 million ($10.3 million) in sales from the parachute pants alone and is forecasting record sales of $43 million ($53.4 million) for its financial year ending in July 2023.

As the Gouldens experienced first-hand, consumer interest in cargo pants and parachute pants, loose-fitting pants with pockets inspired by old-school military gear, has exploded over the past year. .

Jaded London has generated 8.2 million sales of its parachute pants since March 2022. (Courtesy)

Sales of parachute pants are up 181% in 2022 year-over-year, according to retail intelligence firm Edited, and the trend has only intensified in recent months.

London-based designer Natasha Zinko said her eponymous brands of cotton and silk-blend cargo pants, which retail between 400 and 720, now account for 48% of her company’s overall trouser sales, up from 21% last year.

As part of Y2K’s enduring resurgence, parachute pants are particularly popular among Gen Z consumers, and #parachutepants has amassed 380 million views on TikTok to date.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Rosala sparked frenzied shopping for luxury options like The Atticos $1,000 cargo pants, while fast fashion and contemporary brands quickly marketed cheaper options. The $11 Sheins high-waisted cargo pants, for example, are the number one trending item on its website, while three other variations make it into the top ten.

For womenswear, The Attico is one of the most notable flagship brands, said Tiffany Hsu, vice president of womenswear buying at Mytheresas. Their pants sell out instantly as soon as we put them online.

At Browns, The Atticos lightweight polyester parachute pants are also a top seller, along with similar styles made by Dion Lee and The Frankie Shop, according to Heather Gramston, senior buying manager.

For now, parachute pants are widely preferred in womenswear, but brands and retailers have the option to market the style in menswear as well. Jaded London, for example, drew inspiration from the design of its men’s parachute pants based on the looks worn by David Beckham and Brad Pitt in the early 2000s.

Baggy styling is one of the strongest menswear trends for the upcoming summer season, said Chris Kyvetos, head of Mytheresa’s men’s buying team, citing Tom Ford and Bruno Cucinelli as brands. who managed to adapt their existing offering to present the silhouette in a more relaxed way.

According to buyers, the main attraction of the parachute pants is its versatility in style.

Pants, usually lightweight and designed for comfort from materials like nylon or polyester, can be worn high or low on the waist and paired with chunky sneakers and hoodies. The pants can also be worn in more prepper outfits, with shoes like Adidas Sambas and Gazelles, and tank tops or cardigans. With multiple pockets, drawstrings and zippers, parachute pants easily complement today’s most popular outdoor brands like Salomon and streetwear names like Stone Island or CP Company.

The parachute pants craze has also led to some unlikely players looking to cash in on the buzz, including Icelandic outerwear brand 66 North, a nearly century-old brand with origins in making protective clothing for anglers. of the arctic.

The brand in the midst of a fashion push tapped emerging menswear designer Charlie Constantinou for a long-term collaboration while still a student at Central Saint Martins this year. Their debut collection, released last week, featured hand-dyed Constantinous-branded cargo pants in purple and dark green. It is promoted by a futuristic campaign shot against the rugged terrain of Iceland.

As part of the partnership, 66 North has given Constantinou carte blanche to tailor their archival performance-focused cargo pants with a fashion twist, resulting in a style with wide legs, additional exterior pockets and zippers. and additional drawstrings.

For Constantinou, the best parachute pants combine a technical look and feel with a comfortable feel, the most important attribute for post-pandemic clothing.

Some people think it’s a matter of tapping into as many pockets as possible, and that makes it functional, he said. [But] it’s about refining the design to focus on ease of movement.