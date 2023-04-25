Star Look of the Week: Teyana Taylor at the 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards





Getty Images If there is one thing that one thousand and one the actress will do it, it is to serve us the body, the face and the ferocity. At the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Los Angeles Fashion Awards, Teyana Taylor wore a figure-hugging Mnot bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. The dress was full of bells and whistles with vertical stripes and sheer panels over her rib cage and black gloves that covered her toned biceps. The multi-hyphenate has always had an incredible eye for putting together looks but also just visuals in general, which is why it makes perfect sense that she just officially announced her role as Creative Director for Latto. Over the past few months, she’s helped the rap star create pop culture moments, including his Coachella set. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Teyana Taylor attends the 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards from Daily Front Row on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Taylor is all about drama tonight and in the best possible way. You’d think an all-black look wouldn’t make a splash like this, but the thigh-high slit and side shirring takes the cake. This is Taylor’s year to pull some serious looks, and we’re excited to see what more comes from the multi-faceted creation. She wore a black strappy heel and Chanel sunglasses with a black beaded detail and a lip ring that she tended to wear. On top of that, a classic pixie that suits her high cheekbones finished off the look perfectly.

