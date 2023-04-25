Amazon’s Seyurigaokas Pearl sheer maxi dress has gone viral on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally spring and (sort of) almost summer, which means I’ve been digging through my closet for my dresses. Lo and behold, I realized I was running out of options. But splurging on a bunch of new pieces doesn’t seem like the best way to go, so I’ve been on the hunt for affordable dresses that are always on trend.

Last summer, I discovered a viral maxi dress it’s literally $15 on Amazon. This summer I bring you Seyurigaokas beaded sheer maxi dress. It might not be as low as $13, but prices start at just $23. For a bedazzled dress like this, it’s not bad at all!

@nicoleskittleson is at the origin of this sartorial viral status. Her TikTok test video garnered 5.7 million views. She layers a strapless white dress under the sheer maxi dress and finishes the look with simple white sandals and delicate jewelry. The TikToker wrote in the caption I saw a few people styling this beaded amazon dress and I had to buy it! It’s the perfect outfit for bachelorette parties, bachelor parties or a rehearsal dinner.

Consider this influenced buyer. They wrote, I saw this dress on TikTok and knew I wanted it for one of my wedding looks. I am giving 5 stars because it is exactly what you would expect from the dress for the price, it is the exact dress as pictured. It is a mesh material, with glued beads and rhinestones.

@nicoleskittleson loved the dress so much that she bought it in Apricot And BlackAlso (his original was in white, which is unfortunately out of print right now). She also tried the sleeveless version in Black. You can even shop the dress with a slit on the side. We like to have options!

The first time I saw this dress was @nicoleskittleson in the white colorway, but I think the Black the option was the real show-stopper for me. The contrast of the black fabric with the shiny white beads is truly stunning. And I love how she styled it the same way: with a plain black dress and matching sandals. The beaded maxi dress already has a lot going for it and is meant to be the main attraction, so it’s best to keep everything else in your outfit fairly basic.

Sheer beaded maxi dress in apricot

While the OG Beaded Dress in White is currently unavailable, try one of the other colorways and styles for the same jaw-dropping look. The dress starts at $23 on Amazon and is available in sizes S to XL.

RELATED: A California mom sold this viral TikTok black dress, but it’s back in stock and on sale now

What makes that affordable dress a staple in your wardrobe is its versatility. Wear it for a wedding ceremony, as a beach cover-up, for a chic event or for a night out on the town. And if you’re worried about outfit repeats, just change up what you layer underneath. It doesn’t have to be a strapless midi or maxi dress! Keep scrolling through a few different versions of this dress. Our recommendation is to order them all and go through them throughout your rotation. Summer dress? We think so!

SHEER PEARL MAXI DRESS

We love how the model flipped her black dress

in a black and white look with her bag and sandals. See how beautiful it looks against a blue background like the pool or the ocean?

Sheer beaded maxi dress in black without sleeves

The sleeveless version

of this dress has a slightly more laid-back vibe, making it ideal to throw on as a beach cover-up.

Sheer beaded maxi dress in nude with a side slit

Because this version

shows a little leg, wear it for your next evening with friends or for a fancy dinner.

Sdencin Strapless Twist Knot Maxi Dress

Not sure what to wear under the Pearl Sheer Maxi Dress? To go with @nicoleskittlesons favorite pairing. This dress

looks so beautiful on its own, but it also works perfectly under the beaded dress.