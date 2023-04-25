This article was originally published on February 19, 2019.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, designer Karl Lagerfeld, died on February 19, 2019 at the age of 85, was one of the most recognizable figures in the fashion industry, and beyond. Here, a timeline of pivotal moments.

1933:

Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg, Germany. (The designer has always been suspicious of his date of birth, which could be as late as 1938.)

1954:

After winning an award in the coats category at the International Wool Secretariat, Lagerfeld is hired as an assistant to Pierre Balmainposition he held until 1958.

1958:

The designer joined Jean Patou, where he designed 10 couture collections during his five years in office.

1963:

He moves on to Chlo, the first of two stints with the designer brand. Lagerfeld works alongside other designers brought in by founder Gaby Aghion, such as Graziella Fontana, Tan Giudicelli and Michle Rosier.

Lagerfeld began freelancing at Tiziani, the Italian couture brand created by American designer Evan Richards, with one of his most famous clients being actress Elizabeth Taylor. Lagerfeld worked for the brand until 1969.

1965:

Lagerfeld joins Fendi as chief designer for its ready-to-wear and fur collections.

1966:

After three years of working alongside other designers at Chlo, Lagerfeld takes sole creative control of the brand.

1969:

WWD States Karl Lagerfeld is the most original rtw designer in Paris after presenting an Art Deco-inspired collection for Chlo.

1974:

Featuring 200 looks, Lagerfeld’s Chlo show is said to have set a new direction for the fashion world in terms of separate piece design. Some looks included loose cardigans layered over v-neck sweaters and blouses with ruffled collars and sleeves.

Lagerfeld is about to launch her first perfume under Chlo. He teamed up with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to create a separate company, called Parfums Lagerfeld.

1977:

While Lagerfeld became known at Chanel for his elaborate runway ensembles, he actually started the practice during his time at Chlo, including his Fellinis Casanova show.

1983:

With the end of his contract, Lagerfeld leaves his role as creative director at Chlo. He hires himself as a new designer at Chanel.

1984:

Lagerfeld launches his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld.

1987:

Besides his fashion designs, Lagerfeld became known for photographing his own campaigns for Fendi and Chanel. He also does photography for magazine editorials, such as V Magazine, Harpers Bazaar and the German and Russian versions of Vogue.

1988:

In partnership with Steilmann, Europe’s largest clothing manufacturing group, Lagerfeld creates KL by Karl Lagerfeld, a more affordable line than its namesake rtw brand.

1992:

Lagerfeld joins Chlo for her second creation for the brand. He creates memorable ad campaigns with model Linda Evangelista.

Dunhill Holdings PLC acquires the Karl Lagerfeld brand for 16 million pounds, or $28.9 million.

1997 :

Lagerfeld leaves Chlo. He is replaced by Stella McCartney.

The designer buys his eponymous brand from Dunhill Holdings PLC.

1999:

Because of his love for books, photography and art, Lagerfeld opened a bookstore, called 7L, in Paris. The store offers a wide assortment of books on fashion, architecture, and photography, among other subjects.

2004 :

In its first foray into the mass market, Lagerfeld partners with H&M to create a collection of clothing for women and men. The collection sells out immediately after launch.

Tommy Hilfiger Corp. acquires the Karl Lagerfeld brand. The parent company plans to expand the brand internationally and add more products, like apparel and accessories categories.

2006:

Tommy Hilfiger Corp. closes Lagerfeld’s contemporary brand, putting the focus back on the designers rtw collection.

With its parent company, Lagerfeld launches K Karl Lagerfeld, the first designer denim line.

2007:

Coty Inc. partners with Lagerfeld to create a line of three signature fragrances called Kapsule.

2008:

A Lone King, a documentary detailing Lagerfeld’s life has been released in France.

2010:

Lagerfeld receives the Couture Council Fashion Visionary Award from the Fashion Institute of Technology, a special honor created for her.

While Tommy Hilfiger Corp. is acquired by Phillips-Van Heusen, Apax Partners, the private equity firm that previously owned Hilfiger, continues to own the designers’ eponymous label.

2012:

Lagerfeld is teaming up with Carine Roitfeld for a traveling exhibit called The Little Black Jacket based on photographs the designer took of his favorite muses wearing Chanel’s famous jacket.

Known for using the brand’s makeup for his fashion sketches, Lagerfeld is teaming up with Shu Uemura for a holiday collection of colorful cosmetics.

2013:

Lagerfeld plays Keira Knightley as Gabrielle Chanel in a campaign short film called Once Upon a Time set in 1913.

2014 :

The designer is once again getting into the fragrance game, this time creating a line of women’s and men’s fragrances under Interparfums. Industry sources estimate that the brand will earn $70 million in its first year.

2015 :

Lagerfeld creates his first high fur show for Fendi, bringing fur to the couture catwalk. This makes Lagerfeld the only designer to have two haute couture shows in one week.

For her eponymous brand, Lagerfeld unveils her first children’s collection, which includes 140 pieces.

The British Fashion Council honors Lagerfeld with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards.

Lagerfeld adds newspaper editor to his long list of job titles. The designer launches The Karl Daily, which is a satirical take on his sketches and photographs and showcases his brand’s latest collection. Some 150,000 copies are distributed in Europe and Japan.

2017:

Lagerfeld receives the WWD John B. Fairchild Honor.

The designer receives the highest Parisian distinction: At the Chanel couture show, the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo presents Lagerfeld with the Grand Vermeil medal.

2018:

Lagerfeld brings his eponymous brand to SoHo with his first flagship product.

The designer is teaming up with model Kaia Gerber for a capsule collection for the brand, which includes ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and jewelry ranging from $35 to $1,045.

Lagerfeld creates a line of colorful cosmetics for her eponymous brand in partnership with Australian beauty company ModelCo. Products include packaging depicting a colorful bust of Lagerfeld.

2019:

For the first time in 54 years at Fendi, Lagerfeld designs a masculine look for the brand’s runway show.

