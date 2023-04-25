Fashion
The 5 Best Plus Size Clothing Rental Sites to Transform Your Wardrobe
Above all, rental subscription services don’t come cheap. Determining the best service for you is as simple as how many rooms you want to rent per month, how often you rent, and what options are available if the rooms you have rented aren’t right for you. Most rental subscription services include a discounted introductory subscription offer so you can always scroll through a few options before committing to your new closet.
Plus size rental subscription offers can certainly be improved and expanded, but if you’re looking to try something new, the five options below will breathe new life into your wardrobe.
The essential: Nuuly lets you rent six items per month from over 150 brands. Most of the site selection comes from brands like Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters. Compared to other sites, Nuuly has a better selection of plus size options, especially trending pieces, special occasions, and formal wear.
Diet options: You can choose six articles per month in one shipment. You can change the six items every month. In order to choose new items, you must return the six items you rented. The plan includes free shipping and returns. There is no option to exchange sizes or individual pieces between shipments. If you end up loving an item so much you don’t want to return it, you can buy the parts.
Benefits: Nuuly includes a More section on the website and it’s easy to filter by your size and style preferences. The Plus selection ranges from sizes 14 to 40.
The inconvenients: Some reviewers say new plus-size pieces are often unavailable due to high demand. The selection of plus-size pieces decreases as you move up the size range. For example, there are nearly 2,000 pieces available for hire in size 18 but only 90 options available in size 30.
Cost: $88/month
The essential: Gwynnie Bee offers a wide selection of work wear and everyday wear. The site asks you to complete a sizing survey when you sign up, where you can note what sizes you currently have in other brands, that way they can better recommend which pieces to fit. Since the site is more focused on workwear, many styles are more conservative and less trend-driven, a plus or minus depending on your own style and needs. Popular brands include Calvin Klein, LOFT, NYDJ and Rafaella.
Diet options: Each plan includes unlimited exchanges and returns with free two-way USPS priority shipping. You can rent as few as one or up to 10 pieces at a time and the price is based on your selection
Benefits: Gwynnie Bee started out as a plus-size-only rental platform (and has since expanded the offering), which means a focus on plus-size styles and availability. Many of the pieces are featured on full-size models, which other sites fail to do. Sizes range from 0 to 32.
The inconvenients: There is no selection of formal or occasion wear and the style of clothing options is fairly uniform. The overall retail value of the coins is lower than other sites.
Cost: Starting at $49/month for one item with unlimited trades. Up to $199/month for 10 items with unlimited trades.
The essential: Rent The Runway is the most design-oriented rental subscription option. You can reserve individual pieces in advance for a one-time rental cost for special occasions or events or subscribe to a monthly subscription with multiple items. Popular brands include Farm Rio, Saloni, Sandro and Staud. There is also a large selection of designer bags and accessories.
Diet options: Plans are determined by the total number of items per month and the number of shipments. For example, you can rent five items at a time once a month or five items at a time with two shipments per month, for a total of 10 items per month. Plans go up to 15 articles per month.
Benefits: The selection of designer pieces ensures that you get a high cost from your rental. Rent The Runway frequently adds new stock and includes designer pieces from the current season. The articles adapt to several different aesthetic styles. Other users often leave helpful reviews with photos of the fit of the clothes to give you a better idea of what you’re renting before making a selection.
The inconvenients: New and popular items go quickly and are often seemingly never available for rental. Many highly coveted pieces are not available to reserve for a one-time rental. Plus sizes only go from 14 to 22.
Cost: Starting at $94/month for five articles. Up to $193/month for 15 items. Discounts for new members are available.
The essential: Armorie includes basics, workwear, and everyday pieces organized to your liking in its rental plan. When you sign up, you’re asked to take a style quiz that helps you determine your preferences so the site can better recommend pieces. Armoire will feature a top 5 with curated suggestions and a full page of items based on style and occasion. Popular brands include Boden, French Connection, Joie and Paige.
Diet options: Each plan includes free two-way shipping and access to a personal stylist. Plans are priced by a number of items and range from four items per month to unlimited (with a maximum of six items at a time).
Benefits: The focus is on maintaining and building a personal style. The site even includes a social media-like extension to let you share optional photos in the looks. Reviewers have responded positively to the quality of the pieces in their submissions. There is also an option to add backup sizes.
The inconvenients: If you’re not already a member, it can be difficult to get a complete idea of what’s available to rent. There are a variety of reviews online complaining about the plan cancellation process and being charged beyond the cancellation date. Sizes only go from 14 to 22.
Cost: Starting at $79/month for four articles. Up to $249/month for unlimited items. Discounts for new members are available.
The essential: FTF Closet is a rental program that is an extension of the Fashion To Figure shopping site. You can choose your favorites to rent on the site and buy them at 50% off the retail price if you like them.
Diet options: There are two diet options. The first includes three garments per month. The second includes three garments per month and two accessories.
Benefits: FTF is exclusively a plus size company and rental service, which means that each option is tailored to a plus size option. Items come directly from the FTF site, so they’re always on trend and in season.
The inconvenients: The quality and price of the clothes are lower than other rental services
Cost: Starting at $55/month. Discounts for new members are available.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
