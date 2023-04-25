Glossary of fashion greenwashing part two: what do biodegradable, closed loop and decay really mean? | Fashion

Fashion
Jhe list of misleading environmental and sustainable descriptors used to market shirts, dresses, pants and T-shirts is unfortunately very long. Last week, experts decoded terms such as carbon neutral, circular, organic, regenerative, sustainable and zero waste.
For the next article in our Fashion Greenwashing Glossary, we take a look at some of the more technical terms used by the industry and what they actually mean in practice.
Biodegradable
The term biodegradable is often used to suggest that a product will break down into smaller pieces at the end of its life instead of clogging up landfills. While there have been a few novelties When it comes to biodegradable synthetic fibers, materials like polyester and nylon will typically take hundreds of years to degrade. Meanwhile, natural fibers such as cotton, linen, silk, and hemp should decompose much faster, but the reality is not that simple.
While natural fibers in their raw, unprocessed state biodegrade, once they have been dyed and treated, mixed with other fibers and made into finished products, this is most often no longer the case, a said Tara St James, senior director of sustainability at Moose Knuckles. .
Additionally, natural fibers require certain conditions to biodegrade that might not exist in all landfills. According to European sustainability editor for British Vogue, Dana Thomas, who also hosts The Green Dream podcast, sometimes very high temperatures or humidity are needed for something to biodegrade. And depending on what the fibers have been treated or dyed with, they can leave a toxic residue.
Though there is trials which show how quickly natural fibers break down when buried in the ground, Thomas says the term biodegradable is being used too liberally.
At the moment, there is no requirement (except in France) on how long it will take for an item to disintegrate in order to label it biodegradable, explains Thomas.
A better term to watch out for is compostable, which is a much higher bar. When something can be composted, it leaves behind nutrient-rich organic matter that is good for the soil. If it is not made from 100% organic matter and has not been certified by the Compostable Manufacturers Alliance or the Biodegradable Products Institute, it is not compostable. And that’s it, says Thomas. Good news, an Australian standard for compostable textiles is in the works.
Bioplastic
This term is particularly confusing because it is used to describe two different things. Sometimes bioplastics describes plastics made with bio-based materials like corn starch and sugar cane (as opposed to fossil fuels). Sometimes it is also used to describe biodegradable plastics. But not all biobased plastics are biodegradable and not all biodegradable plastics are biobased.
Sustainabelle Advisory Services founder Christine Goulay says the vague way the term is applied causes several problems. Some products marketed as bioplastics may contain only a partial or even low percentage of renewable inputs, while others are still fossil fuel-based, she says. So consumers mistakenly think that they are getting non-plastic plastic, but that is not the case.
Another problem is that since renewable inputs are not synonymous with biodegradability, that bioplastic could still be on your beach for thousands of years.
St James says these descriptions give consumers false hope that they can throw the product in the trash and it will break down or be recyclable like PET, which isn’t always the case. To make matters worse, adding bioplastics to a recycling bin can taint the recycling stream.
Closed loop
Like bioplastic, there are two ways to use the closed loop in fashion. One refers to how chemicals are handled during manufacturing. The other refers to a circular system where clothes and other materials are designed to be worn, repaired and recycled in a loop.
When the term closed loop is used in relation to chemicals, it refers to processes within the supply chain, and more specifically to materials processing where chemicals are recovered for primary use, this applies to viscose,” says St James. So, rather than being released into waterways, harmful chemicals are captured and reinjected into the manufacturing process.
Goulay says this narrow application of the closed-loop type misses the point. Moving to a circular or closed-loop fashion industry requires a broader vision that respects three fundamental principles: eliminating waste and pollution, circulating materials and regenerating nature.
She says it’s important that products marketed in closed loops are the result of systems that follow all three of these principles, not just the second.
Decay
The term decay been circulated recently in the fashion industry. According to Goulay: It is centered on the idea that global economic growth as it currently exists in terms of resource extraction and use is incompatible with sustainable development.
Since it is applied in a variety of contexts, it can be difficult to know what the word means in practice. Goulay says some brands use it in a more limited way to explain how they will continue to make more money without using more virgin resources. Or to describe other efforts that might be considered responsible growth, such as limiting overproduction.
Degrowth is an important topic that society needs to debate globally, she says. [But] more work needs to be done to clarify how people and entities use this term.
