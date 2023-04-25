Fashion
At AI Fashion Week, human creativity remains the focus
This article first appeared on Vogue.com.
New developments and the widespread availability of artificial intelligence technology have created a gold rush that is getting closer to the dot-com boom day by day. Between the metaverse and the AI, it seems like no one really wants to think about real life anymore. It makes sense; who isn’t drawn to what’s shiny and new?
As the founder of the AI Maison Meta design studio, Cyril Foiret is committed to the shiny and the new. Last weekend, he kicked off AI Fashion Week at Spring Studios in New York. In a sixth-floor room where industry insiders watched many fashion shows, 24 screens displayed catwalk footage created with a variety of imaging software. At first glance, many of them looked like standard catwalk images, with fashion show guests; others, meanwhile, looked like they had been photographed in the desert or rainforest. Instead of sitting on benches, people crowded, drank or took pictures of the screens with their phones, wearing neon wristbands of a different color that identified them as media, competitors or the general public.
Despite the name and images of the shows, AI Fashion Week was not really a fashion week but rather the launch of a contest. The public can participate by visiting the AI Fashion Week Website and using their phone’s web browser to vote for their favorite collection. The top 10 collections will then be judged by a panel of industry experts that includes Dame Pat McGrath,vogueEditorial content manager in Japan, Tiffany Godoy, and Adidas Studio Web3’s Erika Wykes-Sneyd, among others, who will select a group of three winners whose work will be produced and sold by Revolve for the real world.
The idea is to become a competition similar to the LVMH Prize, where new designers would launch, explained Foiret. Either they are already in the fashion world or not, but by using these tools, they will be able to enter it through their aesthetics and their ideas. Foiret thinks everyone in the fashion industry will implement AI into their workflow in one way or another, but bridging that gap isn’t Fashion Week’s only goal. the AI. Foiret is just as interested in the making of what he called images with vogue– quality results. Participants were also encouraged to create street style or backstage images that would provide a more complete picture of [their] vision and increase [their] chances of being selected for the next round.
For some of the participating designers, the competition was a chance to explore beyond the surface of the industry. Dmitri RykunovThe dreamy unisex collection featured soft tailored pieces: baggy jackets and kimonos, high-waisted baggy pants and sheer trench coats, all in floral prints or with floral embellishments. The designer, who works in management consulting, took a garment-focused approach to creating his collection: He read books on constructing garments for beginning fashion designers. The instructions I gave Midjourney were detailed descriptions of the garments, including patterns, he added. I used to say, if I wasn’t doing business, I’d be doing fashion. Now that he has created this collection, which he has titled Blooming Garden, he would like to launch it as a custom operation. Generative AI tools are a great way to produce patterns in a consistent style, allowing you to offer your customers a unique garment.
Rachel lookedThe s collection, titled Soft Apocalypse, featured a diverse group of mostly curvy models wearing a mix of futuristic silhouettes with jackets and pants made from technical fabrics to protect against the elements. Koukal is a graphic designer and art director by trade who has worked in the fashion industry in the past, but was let down by its outdated attitudes and lack of diversity. I decided to enter this competition to give myself a deadline to complete a project, she explained. I use Midjourney and I thought to myself, this is awesome! I can imagine any body type I want, so I decided to create a collection that includes size and body type.
Koukal was one of the few designers who took advantage of the software’s ability to image literally anything you can imagine. The AI Fashion Week website noted that the models could be aliens if desired, but most of the collections featured very thin, almost always white standard models. (In fact, outside Spring Studios, a protester held a sign denouncing the lack of racial and body diversity at the event.)
Koukal’s creative approach is personal. I feed my own images with Midjourney and then re-run them to generate something that gives me a new idea based on my own images and prompts, she explained. I’ve used it to basically collaborate with myself, but in a way I see it almost as if you’re collaborating with the collective consciousness of all of humanity, and that’s something really exciting to explore.
|
