What you should consider before launching a fashion brand

Many designers no longer create novelty. We live in the age of styling, and fashion these days is all about mix and match. It therefore seems natural that many great fashion designers draw from the archives of their houses those who are lucky enough to lead a brand with a long history.

To illustrate, during a recent Givenchy men’s show, artistic director Matthew M. Williams used the word “archivesrepeatedly to describe backstage looks. Additionally, brands like Dior, Valentino, and Steve Madden have used their extensive archive fashion pieces to showcase and inspire.

Challenges for Newcomers to the Fashion Industry

But what if you’re a new player in this big, expensive game called fashion with no big backup funding, no archives, no past, no nursery, and you’re starting from scratch? How not to drown the ocean of trends and resist competition that gets tougher each season?

Every fashion week in Paris, London, Milan and New York, four main platforms where industry professionals gather to present their latest products, dozens of new names appear. I saw some of them causing a sensation on Instagram before sinking into oblivion. Others create little buzz at the time but come back with a sustainable proposition that, in the long run, allows their brand to grow steadily and earn money.

In an ever-changing fashion market ecosystem, there are some questions to keep in mind if you’re about to embark on a creative journey.

Assess your passion and relevance

In the days of fashion designers like Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Thierry Mugler, creativity was key and probably a sufficient condition to make a name for yourself and build a home there. Now, I recommend that you ask yourself two main questions before getting into the business.

1. Can I live without?

2. Is there anything I can and would like to create that people are dying to put up?

Well, if your answer is yes in both cases, you’re on the right track. Let’s get into the details when it comes to these questions.

Break down your considerations

When you ask if you can survive without it, “I mean it should be something you really enjoy, really do something you think about all the time, even at night when you’re sleepless or on weekends when everyone separates.It’s like looking at the world around you from a particular perspective through the prism of design, fabric and appearance.

Even if it seems like every once in a while you’ve had enough, a day or two later you find yourself coming back to the same topic. This condition may seem extreme, but believe me, it is necessary to be honest with yourself. And it’s not just about the fashion industry.

The second question is very relevant for our time. We can’t create something without thinking about our potential customers if we want to market our product and not just fulfill our hobbies. Certainly, your hobby can become a business, but in 2023, that can only happen if you start thinking about who can consume the result of this hobby.

One major tip I have for those just starting out is to get started with one product that you focus all of your attention and effort on. Make it as perfect as possible. Develop a loyal customer base for that unique piece, and only when you start making money on it, expand the range. The single-product strategy is a very good option to start with. Think Crocs, Ugg, Anne Fontaine or even Louis Vuitton (yes, he started with a leather suitcase for travel).

Bread and circuses

To keep up with your audience, it’s important to be aware of the latest trends and adapt to the changing landscape of social media influencers. Entertainment is crucial to attract serious customers; fashion weeks designers strive to incorporate innovative technologies, Instagram-worthy moments and unique experiences into their shows.

Bread and games, as the saying goes. Applied to fashion, bread would be seen as a high quality, durable and unique product, while circuses aim to generate and maintain media interest in the product.

For example, take the Coperni show featuring a robot dog stripping modelsthe dress sprayed directly on Bella Hadid on the Runway, Heliot Emil burning man exhibition, Stella McCartney’s live horsesfrom Anrealage color changing clothes or KidSuper’s unconventional but undoubtedly captivating, fashion meets stand-up comics presentation.

The future belongs to the disruptors, and the fashion industry, stuck in many ways in a revisit of the past, badly needs innovators. My final piece of advice: in a world of archives, don’t be afraid to lead the way, push the boundaries, experiment, and think outside the box.

