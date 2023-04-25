Miley Cyrus Launches Brown Hair in Versace at Fashion LA Awards 2023 – Footwear News





Miley Cyrus introduced the fashion stylist Bradley Kenneth with the Fashion Designer of the Year award at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. The singer attended the event wearing a Versace ensemble while debuting her new brown hair. Cyrus walked in front of the catwalk modeling a plunging black strapless top with a featured cone bra, ruched opera gloves and a pencil skirt by Versace. She completed her look by donning black pointy toe pumps that lifted her look at least 3 inches. “I’m here to present Bradley Kenneth with the Stylist of the Year award,” Cyrus said before extending her foot – and showing off her outfit – on the end of the stage. Her pumps had a glittering accent placed atop the seemingly arch-shaped vamp, with a heel between three and four inches. The immaculate pointed-toe closure was sharp enough to support the entire weight of the sandal, as Cyrus at one point flexed his back leg on tiptoe. Related Cyrus gave a warm speech about his decade-long friendship with Kenneth. The fashion designer sourced vintage Versace, the Bob Mackie archives and Saint Laurent ensembles that Cyrus would wear over the years. Honing her rock-glamorous aesthetic, Kenneth is also behind the Versace atelier pink and black tulle dress she wore to Versace’s Fall 2023 show in Los Angeles, her album cover “Endless Summer Vacation “selects and looks brought into it”Flowers” Musical clip. AT Miley’s New Year’s Eve Partyshe served a pair of satin slingbacks, see-through open-toe sandals and black ankle-strap sandals while dancing, singing and comfortably dominating the stage. Related:

Cute summer sandals About the Author: Chelsea Avila is a freelance columnist who reports for WWD and Footwear News’ celebrity style and vertical pop culture. She specializes in fashion and beauty and has an undying affinity for runway trends. Chelsea is from Queens, New York, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Queens College, City University of New York.

About the publisher: This story was edited and verified by Footwear News digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to [email protected] Learn more about Shoe News.

