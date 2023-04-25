Fashion
How soft power went out of style
Multi-talented entertainer Barry Humphries passed away over the weekend. On Monday, his native Australia announced a new reinforced defense posture. A way to engage with the world as a middle power is fading. Another has just started.
In the middle of the last century, Humphries, Germaine Greer, Clive James and Robert Hughes brought their sharp minds from Down Under to Up Over. Around the same time, Australia invested in filmmakers and (to little profit) sports coaches. His wine has penetrated foreign markets. Its coffee culture would become the best in the world, or at least the most difficult. Add some favors of Providence sunshine, coasts and the projection of the national charm was awesome.
It was also, ultimately, irrelevant. Nuclear submarines, fortification of the north shore: these are now the priorities. Such are the requirements of sharing a region with China.
The Australians can at least go through this adjustment with the South Koreans. The coolest country in the last decade or two sells music, film and food products to Western consumers as well as Asian consumers. Again, the national charm offensive is something to behold. Again, it is of no use against China (and its wandering ward, North Korea). Defense spending is therefore increasing. The idea of acquiring nuclear weapons is not too sensational for politicians in Seoul.
We are living, if not the end of soft power as a useful concept, at least a brutal exposure of its limits. Countries that had mastered the art of cultural attraction must now stock up on deadly gear. That doesn’t mean the sweeter things were wrong. Australia loses nothing by outperforming in the Olympic medal tables. South Korea loses nothing to its presence on foreign screens. At the margin, and indirectly, these things could even generate geopolitical weight. But there is no longer any pretense that intangible assets can replace or even compete with hard assets.
And these are hardly two countries that were stuck in the land of pacifist dreams. (Since 1989, Australia has taken fewer peace dividends than America.) It is the EU, and some of its constituent states, that will find the diminishing usefulness of soft power much harder to accept. Here is an institution founded to transcend the strongest is the law. The liberal reforms that Brussels asked the candidate countries to make, and their willingness to make them, remain the best case study of soft power in the world. There was a vein of European thought that viewed military force as a kind of old thought: an American atavism. It was under the protection of NATO that such a hokum settled.
Joseph Nye, the conceptual father of soft power, enriched the sterile study of international relations. But his idea was still vulnerable on one point. It is difficult to separate admiration for a country (soft power) from fear for its wealth and weapons (hard power). My childhood taste for the United States was rooted in its seemingly sprawling homes, its high-tech victory in the Gulf War, its number one. It was the land of the free and the home of the double door refrigerator. A poorer and weaker country, even if its values were the same, would not have been so attractive. In fact, if these values were attractive, it was because they seemed to lead to material resistance.
Unless I’m unique in my cynicism, that’s how cultural attraction works. It is a byproduct of more orthodox national assets, not adequate compensation for their absence. (The confusion, I think, is that people confuse economic wealth with soft power. Nye distinguished between the two. The former, as used in sanctions or market access, is always a kind of coercion. )
Indeed, for every example of soft power, hard power is at hand. Yes, the candidate countries for EU membership in 2004 aspired to claim their European identity. But they also wanted to join a rich club less threatened by Russia.
By astronomical margins, potential migrants would prefer move to the United States than to China. That hasn’t stopped one from losing relative influence over the other in recent decades. Ultimately, if a country goes from 5% of global production to 18%, as China has since 1980, there’s a limit to what other people’s soft power can do to counter it. This kind of economic clout buys too much military hardware. It creates too many bilateral dependencies in trade and investment. It demands a response in material power.
Ask Australia, forced by geographical circumstances to shift the emphasis from the soft side to the hard side of its national strategy. A country that had to fight for relevance in the past now has too much for its own comfort.
