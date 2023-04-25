What should I wear for jury duty?





A lawyer says that while there is no “official” dress code, a judge can determine what is appropriate in their courtroom before a hearing.

CHARLOTTE, NC If you have a driver’s license or are registered to vote in North Carolina, there’s a chance you’ll be called for jury duty. If you’ve never been on a jury before, chances are you’re wondering what’s in store for you. A user on the Charlotte Reddit page asked if they would be kicked out of court and forced to serve at a later date for what they were. So, is there an official dress code for jury members? Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter OUR SOURCES WHAT WE FOUND On its website, the United States District Court states that there is no formal dress code for court proceedings, but they remind everyone that court is a solemn and dignified place, and that it is you have to dress accordingly. Meanwhile, the North Carolina Judiciary branch says you should dress comfortably but not too casually, and judges may not allow halter tops or tank tops, cut-off jeans and shirts with words or pictures on them. offensive. “If a judge tells you in the courtroom that you have to dress appropriately, then you have to listen to what the judge is telling you,” Mauney said. Mauney said while there is no dress code in place, a judge can dictate what is appropriate in their courtroom. MORE CHECK ON WCNC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries “If I’m doing this to escape jury service, it’s probably not going to be an effective subject,” Mauney said. “The judge is going to say tomorrow when you come back we’re going to want you to dress appropriately and that means a polo shirt and blue jeans and not a T-shirt.” Mauney said if you don’t listen to the judge, there could be consequences. “The judge is going to ask you to wear something reasonable when you come back,” Mauney said. “Be dressed differently and if you’re not the judge has power of contempt and the judge can look down on you and that could mean a fine.” So while there is no set dress code, Mauney said to wear something comfortable and appropriate. Contact Meghan Bragg at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, Twitter And instagram. CHECK is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with the help of questions submitted by the public, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. have something you want CHECKED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit CHECK.

