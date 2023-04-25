University of Georgia Athletics





Follow Georgia Basketball on Twitter I instagram I Facebook ATHENS, Ga. Silas Demary Jr., a consensus four-star rookie ranked among the nation’s top 100 prospects, has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Mike White announced Monday. Silas Demary Jr., a consensus four-star rookie ranked among the nation’s top 100 prospects, has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, head coachannounced Monday. Demary becomes the third top-100 prep prospect to sign with the Bulldogs. Last fall, Georgia signed a pair of ESPN.com Top 100 rookies in the Class of 2023 No. 83 Lamariyon “Mari” Jordan, a small forward from Norcross High School, and No. 90 Dylan James, a power forward of Winter Haven (Fla.) High School. Demary is also the third signing the Bulldogs have announced in the past four days. He joins transfers RJ Melendez, ESPN.com’s No. 56 rookie in the Class of 2021 who played in Illinois the past two seasons, and Jalen DeLoach, an All-Atlantic 10 performer at VCU last season, native from Savannah, Georgia. Demary, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Raleigh, NC, played last season at Combine Academy in Charlotte, NC. He helped the school post a 35-5 record and finish 25th in the ESPN National High School Rankings. A diverse and dynamic star on the perimeter, Demary is ranked the No. 6 point guard in the nation by On3.com, No. 12 combo guard by 247Sports.com and No. 24 shooting guard by ESPN.com. Overall, On3.com lists Demary as the No. 41 prospect in the nation, while 247.com and Rivals.com rank him at No. 58 and No. 59 respectively. Demary averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game during a postgraduate season at Combine. He also played for Liberty Heights Athletic Institute during the 2021-22 season and at Millbrook High School from 2018-21. Demary helped Millbrook win the 2021 North Carolina Class 4A State Title in spectacular fashion. His free throw with just over 10 seconds left in overtime tied the game with Ardrey Kell High School. Demary then stole an inbound pass and converted a layup to secure a 67-65 victory. On the season, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Wildcats. Georgia finished the 2022-23 season with a 16-16 record in White’s first campaign in Athens. The Bulldogs improved their 2021-2022 win total by 10 wins, the second-biggest regular-season increase among Power 5 teams.

