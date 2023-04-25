Bondholders of fashion house SMCP expect initial bids for their stake by mid-May – sources





HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) – Bondholders in French fashion group SMCP (SMCP.PA), owner of brands such as Sandro and Maje, are awaiting non-binding first-round offers for their 37% stake in the company by mid-May, two people with knowledge of the transaction said. The bondholders, which include asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O), have appointed investment bank Lazard Freres SAS to advise them on the sale which began in March. The 37% stake is worth approximately 227 million euros ($251 million) based on SMCP’s market value of 613.8 million euros at Monday’s close. Potential buyers include private equity funds and other fashion retailers, said one of the people, who declined to be identified because the information is confidential. Interested parties are considering that their acquisition of the stake would trigger a general takeover of the entire company and are therefore evaluating the deal on that basis, the person added. Rothschild & Co is advising SMCP on the sale, the company announced in March. Alastair Beveridge and Daniel Imison of AlixPartners UK LLP, which act as intermediaries for the bondholders, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SMCP and the two advisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The bondholders became shareholders in the French company after European TopSoho, a unit of Shandong Ruyi (002193.SZ), failed to honor a 250 million euro ($265.95 million) debt redeemable for shares of SMCP in 2021. The Chinese conglomerate, which went on a buying spree in 2015, acquiring brands such as Aquascutum, Cerruti 1881 and Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, has sought to build an empire to rival that of the luxury giant LVMH, but struggled under debt from its purchases. SMCP reported 2022 revenue of €1.2 billion, up 16.1% year-on-year and adjusted profit before interest, tax of €266.6 million and depreciation, up 8.5% compared to 2021. Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Sharon Singleton Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

