CEO Casey Jostine gives fashion advice to men for spring





Casey Jostine merged the world of technology and fashion with her brand, . RenderATL COO Jostine recently spoke with deployment on clothing advice as we move into warmer temperatures. Where did the idea come from? comes from? is the fusion of fashion and technology. I’m a product manager at Microsoft, but I also love fashion. So I decided to find a way to merge these two worlds and these two passions, and that’s how I created . SO is a tech-inspired apparel brand that merges these two worlds, but it’s also the premise of being able to diversify the tech pool that we see as tech industry advocates. What are your fashion tips for men in spring? So for spring, we’re talking about locks, shirts, shorts, and everything that helps redefine the dress code. So when you think of technologists or people in the tech industry, that’s normal; like t-shirts, checkered pants and boat shoes, but we also have to find a way to integrate this fashionable culture. So we do it through . What are you wearing tonight? I put on a cardigan, a little brand new T-shirt, jeans and J’s that I just bought not so long ago. Every day we start to redefine the dress code, allowing people to express themselves creatively, especially if you are also in the technology industry. What are your three favorite apps? I will definitely say Pinterest is one for me. Pinterest provides inspiration. Whenever I’m stuck on an idea, whatever I push, get a little creative, I go to Pinterest, type something, and scroll for hours. Then from there being able to pin things to a folder and then being able to use that as an exploration afterwards, when I go into Photoshop or whatever, I create tools. Definitely Pintrest, of course. Apart from that, I will definitely say that if you own a business, you must use TikTok and Instagram. This is where our main clientele is. This is where I create reels, create Instagram content to tap into these people in these tech industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rollingout.com/2023/04/25/ceo-casey-jostine-fashion-tips-for-spring/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos