Fashion
Warhols textiles, finally back in fashion
Andy Warhol’s career began, not with soup cans and Marilyns, but as a commercial artist. After training at the Carnegie Institute of Technology in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Warhol moved to New York in 1949, where he began producing fashion and advertising illustrations and designs for products such as book covers, gift wrap and greeting cards. It was on the basis of this successful career that Warhol built his Pop empire. Less known and less explored, however, at least so far, are his commercial designs for textiles. Andy Warhol: The Textiles at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London is the first exhibition devoted to this aspect of Warhol’s pre-pop career.
Warhol designed commercial textiles for several manufacturers for nearly a decade beginning in the mid-1950s. The resulting fabrics were then made into garments by individuals or boutiques. The mounting of an exhibition of Warhols textiles, however, comes up against the problem of a lack of solid documentation. Warhol and other graphic designers sold textile designs anonymously through Garment District agents in New York. Labels of surviving garments made from the textiles name the maker of the garment, not the textile maker or designer. It is also difficult to determine from Warhol’s own records for the period exactly which product is being referred to. Some of Warhols pattern designs may have been intended for gift wrap rather than fabric. They may also have been used for these two end products. The artist was always happy to oblige a paying customer, says Matt Wrbican, chief archivist at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. Repeating design elements across media was not only good business sense, it became fundamental to Warhol’s art.
While researching an earlier exhibit, curators Richard Chamberlain and Geoffrey Rayner came across a copy of Charm magazine from 1960 which included an image of a dress made from a particular fabric: Bright Butterflies, designed by Andy Warhol. For about a decade, Chamberlain and Rayner scoured stores and vintage collections to track down fabrics that, based on style, might have been designed by Warhol. They then set out to authenticate the fabrics as Warhols through archival research, comparisons with known artwork, and any available documentation.
At the textile museum, rolls of fabric and garments are placed against dark gray walls, illuminated by spotlights and presented largely at eye level. It encourages a close look, essential to appreciate the intricacy of the designs. What at first glance appears to be a regular pattern of interlocking multicolored pretzels on a purple background, for example, actually contains subtle permutations. This, combined with the exhibition’s focus on the fabrics themselves, reveals that Warhol’s textiles are a milestone in his stylistic development. Not only is the repetition of the same motif with slight variations already present (prefiguring Warhol’s later serial work), but also the artist’s fascination with the everyday. In the decade before he produced hundreds of Brillo boxes or Kelloggs Cornflakes as sculptures, he created textiles covered with hats, brooms and luggage tags. The manner in which Warhol produced his textile designs (as well as other graphic works of this period) foreshadowed the assembly-line production employed in his factory. In this case, the original Warhols drawings, or sections of them, were traced with ink and the tracing pressed on absorbent paby. This allowed the patterns to be reused, in different combinations, either by Warhol or his assistants. As Blake Gopnik has suggested that Warhol’s designs for textiles would have familiarized him with the screen printing process which soon played a key role in his later, and now most recognizable, works.
Andy Warhol and his art have been scrutinized, discussed and exhibited from many angles since his untimely death in 1987. He may be one of the most well-known artists in the world, but this exhibition proves that there is still a lot to say.
Andy Warhol: Textile is at the Fashion and Textile MuseumLondon, until September 10.
2/ https://www.apollo-magazine.com/andy-warhol-textile-design-fabrics/
