American Idol Fans Are Throwing Fire Emojis At Nicole Richies’ See-Through Look





People know that judge Lionel Richiethe daughter of Nicholas has been a fashion staple ever since she shot to fame in the early 2000s. Well, the former simple life The star proved that time was only a measure, thanks to the stunning look she wore over the weekend. To celebrate his sister Sofiathe wedding For Elliot Grainge in the south of France, Nicole showed up to the festivities ready to show off an array of couture moments. At one of the April 23 events, she shocked everyone by wearing a lime green Alberta Ferretti dress, which she displayed alongside a series of other looks. on Instagram. The silhouette of the garment was unique, due to the high neckline with a tie in the back and the pleated yet flowing nature of the skirt. But what really made Harlow House 1960 What sets the designer apart is that the colorful outfit was made of a transparent material, with leaf patterns placed strategically on the front. The details didn’t stop there, as fabric greenery wrapped around the waistline of Nicole’s dress. (See the dress in the second photo below!) As someone known for taking a risk with her fashion, Nicole made sure to keep it classic with the outfit accents. While her jewelry was not visible in the social media post, the former reality TV star accessorized the dress with black strappy heeled sandals which were spotted as she walked around. Plus, her shoulder-length blonde hair was styled in beachy waves. To complete the look, Nicole slipped on bold eyeliner and neutral lipstick for makeup. When fans saw the stunning dress Nicole wore to Sofia’s nuptials, many immediately took to the comments section to tell her how much they enjoyed seeing her flair for style across the globe. “This green dress gives me life,” one person wrote. “That green on you!!!! Jaw drop,” said another user. “Are you kidding me? Stunning goddess. This green dress is perfect for you,” another follower complimented. Shortly after seeing her sister get married, Nicole also made sure to give her a sweet shoutout on Instagram. “I love you more than anything”, she captioned a photo of her spreading Sofia’s train on her wedding dress. She wasn’t the only family member celebrating the occasion. Lionel took a break from filming the final season of american idol For walking her youngest daughter down the aisle, looking dapper in a suit and bow tie. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

