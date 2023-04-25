Texas agency threatens to fire people who don’t dress in accordance with their biological sex





The Texas Department of Agriculture assignment is to “promote productive agriculture, consumer protection, economic development and healthy living” – and now, apparently, the gender binary. The department, which is headed by agriculture commissioner-elect Sid Miller, distributed a memo to employees last week informing them that they are required to dress “in a manner compatible with their biological sex”, according to the Texas Observerwho obtained the memo and released it in part on Monday. The memo, which clearly targets transgender and gender non-conforming employees, goes on to say that repeated violations of the policy will be subject to “corrective action” up to and including termination, according to the Observer. An employee who spoke with the Observer said the policy “appears to threaten the safety of anyone who does not comply with the binary dress code”. The internal memo is just the latest attempt by Texas state officials to crack down on trans and gender non-conforming people. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state agency responsible for overseeing child protective services to investigate parents of transgender children for child abuse last year, and a bill to ban transitional care for minors is currently in the legislature. Republican lawmakers are also attempt to pass restrictions on drag performancethat they have falsely claimed are attempts to “groom” minors and influence them to identify as LGBTQ+. Miller’s office did not respond to a VICE News request for comment on Monday. “Appropriate” attire for women, as defined by the memo, includes not showing “excessive cleavage” and states that skirts should be “less than four inches from the knee” (however, ” pants and western clothes are allowed”). , on the other hand, are basically to wear button-up shirts and socks, according to the note published by the Observeralthough the shirts “must be tucked in”. Miller, a former lawmaker first elected to a statewide post in 2014, has been a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump since 2016. When Trump proposed to ban transgender people from serving in the military in 2017, Miller said at the time that he was “delighted”. “I just wonder why it took so long,” Miller said then. “The US military is not the place for leftist social experimentation.” ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer said THE Texas Grandstand that Miller’s dress code policy violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which deals with employment discrimination. In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that sexual orientation and gender identity are classes protected by lawin an opinion written by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts. “State agencies should focus on their jobs and not discriminate against their own employees and try to make political statements through their agency regulations,” Klosterboer told the Grandstand. “There is no significant governmental interest that this could meet.” Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Register here.

