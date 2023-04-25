9 Best Clothing Deals At Walmart This Summer

Neustockimages/Getty Images

You might not think of Walmart as a fashion bastion, but the major retailer has upped its style game during the last years.

From comfy and affordable leggings to adorable summer dresses and sandals, Walmart has it all. The awards will make you feel like you’re back in 2019but the outfits are all trending for 2023.

These best-selling denim shorts have a frayed hem and a few rips for the look teens love. You’ll see similar styles at retailers like PacSun and Aeropostale for double the price or more. These denim shorts are on clearance for just $12.99. It also means there are limited sizes left (0-11, only), so grab yours fast before it’s gone.

Crocs seems to be the fashion trend that won’t go away. After all, they’re super comfy, easy to wear, and perfect for the beach or the mall. Walmart recently unmarked a wide selection of Crocs in trendy colors, bumping the price from $49.99 to $34.99. Choose from black, blue, yellow, white, pink or navy in men’s sizes 4 / women’s 6 up to men’s size 11.

This long dress for women is perfect for your next barbecue, dinner party or lounging at the beach. Choose from a dazzling array of colors or patterns, including florals, tie-dye stripes and shiny solids. Available in sizes XS to XXL, the dress is on clearance from $24 to $14.88 when you shop online.

Every summer wardrobe needs a few swing dresses. At $12.99 each, you can stock your entire wardrobe with every color and pattern, from leopard print to floral, pink, green, blue, sage, coral and basic black. Don’t let the word casual fool you with this dress. A pair of heels and the right jewelry will make it perfect for any summer event. Sizing ranges from small to 3X, and is sold by JJ Perfection Inc. (and fulfilled by Walmart).

Pair your new swing dress with matching sandals for a day at the beach or a night on the town. These sandals have double buckles so they won’t slip off your feet and a comfortable cork footbed for support. Choose from white, beige, blush, cognac or cute designs. Available in sizes 6 to 11.

Cupshe offers a huge selection of fashionable swimwear at great prices. You can buy the Cupshe brand directly from Walmart online and save on shipping with Walmart+. This one-piece suit with a mesh V-neck combines sexy sophistication with comfort and coverage. Choose from solid black or floral blue in sizes XS to XL. At just $20, you might want to grab both colors!

Leggings are a fashion staple for the summer. But you need a pair that will stay put without the waistband rolling down, flatter your figure, and go with a variety of tops in your wardrobe. These Time and Tru capri leggings, in sizes XS to XXL, won’t disappoint. At $14.98 for two pairs, you can stock up for the entire season. Each set comes with a pair of plain black leggings and an on-trend color or print, like floral, blue tie-dye, or peach. You can also choose two pairs of black because everyone can use extra black capri leggings in the summer.

Walmart doesn’t forget men when it comes to creating a summer wardrobe. These mesh shorts with two deep side pockets go from the gym or the bike path to casual outing with ease. Choose from 14 popular colors and patterns, including solid black, gray camo, charcoal gray, royal blue and more. At just $12.99 a pair, you can stock up on any color. Available in sizes S to 5XL, these shorts from professional third-party seller Ma Croix are a Walmart bestseller.

If you’re looking for the lowest prices on t-shirts, look no further. These high-quality, high-density cotton t-shirts from Fruit of the Loom are available in 79 colors, from size S to 4XL. Prices range from $5.65 to around $14, with most colors and styles between $6 and $8. Sold and shipped by Clothing Shop Online, you won’t be able to use your Walmart+ membership on these t-shirts, but you can enjoy free 30-day returns at a local Walmart store.

