The AI ​​models are there. Can they actually improve fashion representation?





Christine Marzano, founder of fashion tech platform Bods, agrees that the biggest challenge for AI representation is a lack of data on certain demographics, and less data means AI will be less accurate. Like Lalaland, Bods had to create its own image database. Bods uses AI and machine learning in a different way, to select consumers’ measurements from submitted photos, creating a 3D avatar that matches consumers’ exact size specifications, with options to customize musculature or curves, breast positioning and skin tone. According to experts, fashion is at a crucial point to train AI systems to improve representation. This does not mean replacing human models with generated avatars. Experts agree that the fairest forms of AI will include a diverse team behind the scenes and involve real role models from underrepresented backgrounds who are paid fairly. We pay models for photo shoots as they would for a traditional photo shoot. We let them know how their images will be used beforehand so they’re well-informed, which we think works well, says Brian Harris, director of R&D, new initiatives and digital transformation at Vue. ai, which provided AI models for Metas Creative Shop. Trademarks have a duty to be transparent when an image of a human is generated by AI. When experimenting with AI-created models, they should ensure that they already have a strong DE&I strategy in place, so that their various AI models are a continuation of existing efforts. If there are brands that are already well known for using diverse people in their campaigns and behind the camera, then AI will be an extension of what they’re already doing, says Shereen Daniels, the company’s chief executive. racial equity consultancy HR Rewired. If you’re a brand that already has representation and racial equity issues, [AI] it’s always going to look problematic, like you’re trying to take a shortcut to look better. In his initial statement, Levis said he’s been working to improve DE&I over the past year, and AI model diversity isn’t his only solution. Over the past year, we have strived to ensure that not only is our work diverse, but that those who work on content in front of and behind the camera reflect, and continue to do so, our broad consumer base. says the press release. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/technology/ai-models-are-here-can-they-actually-improve-fashion-representation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos