High school student went viral for breaking prom dress code by wearing a suit





Prom season is here and teens across the country are posting photos of their looks. For some, like 18-year-old B Hayes, dress codes got in the way of what should be a special occasion. Hayes, a senior from Nashville Christian School in Tennessee, posted a now-viral image posing outside the venue hosting their prom. Hayes holds up a cardboard sign with the words: They won't let me in because I'm in a suit. In the caption, B Hayes writes: I shouldn't have to conform to femininity to attend my prom. I won't compromise on who I am to fit into a box. who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman? The photo has been liked nearly 20,000 times and thousands of commenters have shown their support for the teenager. Bw didn't Jesus wear a robe and sandals? a user wrote. Resolutely feminine clothes. I wonder if he got kicked out of his prom too? Another wrote You are seen and loved while another has no hate like Christian love. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. In a statement shared withteen vogue, Nashville Christian School said it respects students' right to disagree, but proper prom dress guidelines have been issued to students. "The school's expectations for proper prom attire were communicated to this student and family prior to prom. While we certainly respect a student's right to disagree, all of our students know according to our school manual that when they do not follow these expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave, the school said in the statement. The response swelled for B Hayes, including from the Instagram account@agirlhasnopresident which has 690,000 followers andshared a GoFundMe to host the ultimate prom for B&25 of their closest friends! Actress Candice King donated $5,000 and shared the link to her Instagram Story. B, were going to make sure you had the ball of your dreams! said the king. The additional funds will be divided betweenOasis Center &TN inclusion, according to the description of the fundraiser which also notes that these organizations were chosen by B Hayes. Over $20,000 has already been donated. teen vogue has contacted B Hayes for comment.

